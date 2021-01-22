Having survived Wednesday, looking forward with hope

Whew! What a relief. I’m not sure what I expected, but I’m so glad that we got through the inauguration ceremonies safely. As I sit here at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, I really can hardly believe there isn’t another shoe to drop. I still wonder about the threats made against the various state capitols.
I didn’t realize the ceremonies would start so early and by the time I was up and dressed, Biden was delivering his inaugural address when I tuned in, so I assume all was quiet before then. Of course, the day isn’t over yet. I have to wonder what if the violent sorts decided to call off all their violent activities. Will we have to leave all that fencing and barbed wire up indefinitely? And what about all the threats made against the 50 states? By the time you read this, we will probably have our answers.
I assume the FBI is continuing its roundup of the capitol break-in perpetrators and we will have their trials still ahead. I hope the judge throws the book at those involved. I also hope part of the punishment they dole out is forcing them to pay their share of the damages, the cleanup and repairs as well as. I would also include the cost of all the safety precautions put in place to protect the Congress and staff as well as the cost of transporting, housing and feeding all the extra security people brought in to guard this day and until it is safe for them to go home. By the time these trials take place, it should be possible to add up those costs.
I also speak to the issues of those deaths and injuries caused during the break-in. Maybe if we hit these goons hard enough in their pocketbooks, they’d think twice before acting like that again. I think manslaughter charges would also be appropriate, regardless of which ones are individually responsible. When one joins a mob, one assumes responsibility for all damages caused by that group. This is a fact we should be emphasizing as we teach our children proper behavior. Maybe we can keep some from ever joining in a possible mob. There are better ways to spread their messages than a mob protest. As things stand now, I shudder to think of the example they are setting for their offspring.
I’m also pleased to see how little coverage Trump received for his proposed fancy exit. As it is, I hope all his fancy plans fell through. I’ve yet to hear a word about that. (though maybe I should get up and tune in earlier — I don’t know) Sadly, I don’t think he is finished making trouble for us. I’m eager to see how the impeachment proceeds and the end result. I hope they throw the book at him. He deserves severe punishment for the problems he created for our country. I’d also like to see some states do the same. I think he should be examined by mental health professionals who could recommend a long stay in a mental health facility.
As I finish this after dinner, I look back on this day — thankful that all the threatened violence didn’t materialize. I saw and heard much to admire and I greet this new president with confidence that the next four years are in good hands. I heard so much less of the hate speech that had been so prevalent these past four years. I’m also reassured that he is backed by a very able and intelligent vice president. We still have much unfinished business to take care of — climate change, the coronavirus, a battered economy, a deteriorating infrastructure and many young people behind in their education. These are problems that can be tackled on a local level, so let’s all join in doing our share to get our society back functioning as it should be again.
Lenna Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.