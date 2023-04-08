HB 71 passage provides us a small reprieve

Chuck Pezeshki

 Mike Beiser

This last week, Idaho HB 71, which banned an assortment of sex change procedures and hormonal dosing for children, was signed into law by Governor Brad Little. Given the euphemism “gender affirming care” for these ghoulish acts, it basically banned chemically castrating children, physically castrating and sterilizing children, double mastectomies performed on children, and a host of other atrocities that have skyrocketed in popularity as the latest social contagion across America. It’s unclear how many children this will actually affect, but if Idaho’s demographics mirror other parts of the United States, the ban will mostly protect depressed pubescent girls and neurodivergent youth on the autism spectrum. These are people seeking relief from depression, only to be legally mutilated by some microscopic fractional percentage of zombie doctors.

Thank you, Gov. Little. The fact that this might be viewed as a courageous action is beyond troubling, though. When you’re finally counting on the Idaho State Legislature to do the right thing and hold the fort against the crazies, you know you’re in deep water.

This will not be the last the rest of us will hear about the trans-rights movement, of course. The trans movement has been built on a foundation of perennial victimhood, and anyone that knows anything about how victimhood progresses, it’s some nightmare version of the classic grieving stages, including entitlement, anger, and violence on any that might defy their version of reality. This is not the peaceful LGB movement of the 1980s forward.