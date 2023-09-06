“Heard Around the West” appears monthly in the High Country News. Have a Western oddity you’d like to share? Write heard@hcn.org.

Wyoming

It’s one thing to get stuck between a rock and a hard place, but between a bathroom and a 2,000-pound bison? Now, that’s a hairy situation. A visitor was trying to leave the restroom at Yellowstone National Park when he realized that a huge bison was blocking the way, the Cowboy State Daily reported. Unlike the other tourists we cover in this column, though, he reacted intelligently, waiting inside the bathroom until the coast was clear and periodically peeking out to check. Taylor Caropolo posted a video of the “awkward encounter” to the Facebook group “Yellowstone: Invasion of the Idiots.” This time, however, the bison was the invader, and the human, for a change, resisted the temptation to take a selfie.

Tags

Recommended for you