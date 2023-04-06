California

When a pesky pest problem is percolating in your home, who ya gonna call? One worried homeowner in Glen Ellen, Calif., asked Nick’s Extreme Pest Control to have a look-see after, um, finding “maggots and mealworms emerging from the wall.” Yikes. When Nick Castro, the pest control technician, took the call, he thought it was just an average, everyday pest problem, maybe your average dead rodent rotting inside your everyday wall. Instead, he found something completely unexpected, something “he’d never seen in more than 20 years in the business,” according to the Washington Post. What could possibly be more surprising than maggots and mealworms? Well, when Castro cut a hole in the wall of the second-floor bedroom, a fantabulous flood of acorns spilled out like a slot machine’s jackpot of nickels. An extremely obsessive woodpecker had cached some “tens of thousands of acorns,” weighing “roughly 700 pounds,” a unit of measurement technically known as a “sh*t-ton.” The pest control company posted photos of the mountain of acorns on Facebook, where it racked up hundreds of views. Castro said “the pile stood about 20 feet high” and “filled eight garbage bags.” And this, boys and girls, illustrates what we mean by bird-brained behavior.