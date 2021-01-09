The New Year’s tradition of eating black-eyed peas, greens or cabbage, and cornbread for luck and prosperity seems “normal” enough, depending on one’s definition of “normal.” But apparently, those black-eyed peas need to be cooked with some “hog jowel” for optimal effectiveness. If you’re unsure what “hog jowel” might be, it’s exactly as it sounds. Cheek of the pig.
This New Year’s Eve I almost committed the grievous error of cooking a pot of chicken soup. Disaster averted. According to the old wives’ tales, chickens retrace their scratches, their steps, while it is physically impossible for pigs to look back. Or step back, so it would seem. Clearly, pigs won’t be competing on “Dancing with the Stars” anytime soon, unless they’re doing all the leading.
Another popular New Year’s tradition is the writing of all those end-of-the-year lists, etc. No thanks. Writing A Year in Review for 2020 seems an emotionally exhausting prospect; major hats off to the brave columnists with the uber strong stomachs who somehow managed to pull it off. So long 2020 and good riddance. I’m tossing you out like a bad boyfriend. My end-of-the-year review will be in the form of a “Dear John” letter/email/text/Post-it Note: “Buh-bye, your s**t’s on the lawn. Don’t let the screen door smack you on the way out.”
In a lot of towns across the U.S. and around the world, people celebrate New Year’s Day by jumping in whatever body of water is the coldest. The Polar Bear Plunge. Around these parts the “New Year’s baptism” takes place in the Snake River at Hell’s Canyon Resort marina. Due to COVID-19 however, the plunge was canceled. Of course, there’s nothing stopping anyone from taking a lone dip into the Snake, but be aware there won’t be any emergency assistance at the ready. I saw that it was business as usual at Coeur d’Alene’s Sanders Beach. The headline read “CdA’s Polar Bear Plunge helps 1,000 people wash away rough 2020.” I certainly hope it didn’t help 1,000 people superspread COVID-19 to their friends and family. I wonder if the commemorative t-shirt said “My parents took CdA’s Polar Bear Plunge and all I got was this dumb Coronavirus.”
As an alternative to end-of-the-year recaps and roundups, I am observing Jan. 1, 2021, as Don’t Look Back, Maybe, I Guess, Day. My inspiration for Don’t Look Back, Maybe, I Guess, Day is my friend, Tina, who in her usual aplomb, threw a big party to celebrate her divorce. The last few years with whatshisface had been rough, the thorny details of which she dispatched in our daily morning phone calls. Not wanting to end up a pillar of salt, or worse, Tina made like a pig and refocused her energies. Forward. It worked out well for her.
I’m a citizen of the Hunkpapa Lakota, Standing Rock Sioux Nation. Traditionally, my people (and many other tribal nations), observe the start of the new year in the springtime. The Lakota call it “Wetú, the Moons of Renewal and Growth.” Our calendar has 13 months, or moons, instead of 12, and our names for the months, or moons, would appeal to poetic sensibilities. Winter is called “Waniyetu, The Cold and Dark Moons.” Other names for the winter months are Wanícokan Wi (December), Moon When the Deer Shed their Horns; Wiótehika Wi (January), The Moon when the Sun is Scarce; Cannápopa Wi (February), The Moon of Popping Trees; and Istáwicayazan Wi (March), Moon of Sore Eyes (Snow Blindness). Waniyetu was a special time to hunker down, and tell a lot of stories, pass on knowledge. Sort of like Netflix and Chill, but with less screen time, and more IRL F2F.
The song at the end of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Auld Lang Syne,” traditionally sung as the clock strikes midnight to observe the passing of the old year into the new, derives from a 1788 Scottish poem by Robert Burns. “Auld Lang Syne” loosely translated means “for the sake of old times.” If asked, I can only quote the first line, “should old acquaintance be forgot” before I trail off into wah-wah-wah adult-speak from Peanuts. It’s a bittersweet and touching song in that cliched but sappy way that the expression “in with the old, out with the new” is bittersweet and sappy. I can make exceptions for this year, be as sappy as you want, here at the dawn of 2021, this first month, Wiótehika Wi (January), The Moon when the Sun is Scarce.
Tiffany Midge is a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation and was raised by wolves in the Pacific Northwest. Her book of essays Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s was a finalist for a Washington State Book Award. She enjoys composting and frisky walks through dewy meadows. Midge lives in Moscow.