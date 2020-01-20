Today I want to talk about our rights. It is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Saturday was the fourth annual Women’s March. And 2020 is the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment, guaranteeing a woman’s right to vote. It seems like a good time to dig into the topic with a few recent headlines.
First, let’s talk about Minnesota’s teacher of the year, Kelly Holstine, who knelt during the national anthem before last week’s college football championship. I have zero problem with her, or anyone else, kneeling during the National Anthem. It causes no harm, no disruption, no damage. It’s a peaceful way to protest and fully within an American’s constitutional rights.
Many will disagree, which also is within our constitutional rights. After all, more than 1 million American soldiers have died in wars since the Revolutionary War began in 1775. They have died under the U.S. flag, defending our freedom. It’s the ultimate sacrifice, and my fellow Americans and I are grateful.
But it is the “defending our freedom” part I want to focus on. That freedom includes the freedom of dissent, of protest. And just because these kneeling protests involve our nation’s flag does not mean that right to protest goes away.
In a similar First Amendment vein, and as a former journalist, the rights of the press are extra important to me. I’ve felt both fortunate and distressed that I left journalism before all of this “enemy of the people” and “fake news” nonsense began. I worry about the safety of my colleagues still in the industry.
In the past few months alone, I’ve seen at least two stories about violence or harassment against female broadcast journalists. In one case, a reporter in Georgia was covering a road race when a runner smacked her backside on live television. In the other, a reporter in Charlotte was shooting b-roll footage when a woman verbally and then physically attacked her for doing her job.
Then there’s the Montana congressman who assaulted a Guardian reporter. Or the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Or the revocation of White House press passes. Or threatening emails to reporters like CNN contributor Michael D’Antonio that say, “I’m going to come rip off your skin and dismember you, and your family isn’t safe either.” Or the constant antimedia rhetoric by President Trump. It’s a dangerous and difficult time to be a journalist, and I would encourage everyone to talk to a reporter or editor. Get to know them and learn about their jobs. Look up the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics.
And if you are concerned about bias, I would recommend following multiple news sources. Don’t just watch Fox News. Don’t just watch CNN. (They both drive me nuts, along with almost all of the 24/hour broadcast news networks, but that’s a story for another day). The more variety you have in your coverage, the better a feel you’ll get for any given story.
For example, on Facebook alone, I follow national and international outlets like The New York Times, NPR, The Washington Post, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Al Jazeera, BBC, ABC, Fox News, CNN, CBS and more. Regionally, I follow The Seattle Times, The Denver Post, Los Angeles Times, etc. And then locally, I follow The Idaho Statesman, Idaho PressTribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Lewiston Tribune, Pullman Radio News, NWPB, etc.
We have come a long way in protecting and expanding civil rights here in the United States, thanks in large part to leaders like MLK, whom we celebrate today.
But we have a long way to go. I look forward to discussing and acting on these issues with you all as a columnist and as your neighbor.
To the readers of the Daily News, it’s good to be back. Some of you may recognize me from my previous column writing stint a few years ago or my time as a Daily News reporter from 2011-2014. Or, if you’re friends with me on Facebook, my incessant posting of news articles. You can take me out of the newsroom, but you can’t take the newsroom out of me.
Meredith Metsker is an Idaho native, University of Idaho alumna and 10-year Moscow resident. A former journalist, she now works in marketing for Emsi, serves on the board of directors for Sojourners’ Alliance and is a big fan of civic engagement. A