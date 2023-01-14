The First Amendment says we have the right to free speech, right?

While the First Amendment says Congress shall make no law abridging the right of free speech, there is no such restriction on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Both Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court have placed certain limitations on what people can and cannot say, especially in public forums. Long gone are the days of people standing on a soapbox in a public square being allowed to say whatever they like.

