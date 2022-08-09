As I type this with a black kitten, Home Boy, on my lap, I am reminded of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s famous line from “The Little Prince”: “You become responsible forever for what you have tamed.” As I sat through the startling, but very understandable, resignations of two employees at the Whitman County Humane Society AnimalHaven on July 25, I was reminded of how much their sense of responsibility is reflected in the work they do.
Zoe Skiadopoulou, one of those two employees who resigned, found Home Boy in a filthy rural hoarding situation in Whitman County just hours after the cat was born. It was found in the bottom of a laundry basket in the trash, next to his equally tiny sister, Home Girl. Wearing personal protective equipment for safety and risking her own health in the filth, Zoe saved Home Boy and Home Girl. Minutes after she got them out and went back inside, she found the next surprise hidden in the home — a person wanted on charges of alleged animal cruelty. Undaunted, Zoe waited until the homeowner had been arrested and returned to save even more animals.
That night, Home Boy and Home Girl ended up in the intensive neonatal care of Annie Lindsey, the other of the two women who resigned from the humane society. Lindsey spent the next several weeks bottle feeding them hourly and carrying them around in a special kennel, never leaving them until they were able to be “weaned” from her. For weeks she never slept more than an hour at a time. I ended up adopting Home Boy; Annie adopted Home Girl. These two women, and the staff who recently resigned with them, truly understand the meaning of responsible forever. We often forget how much responsibility, risk, care and love (and missed sleep) have gone into the cute little bundles of fur we adopt at an animal shelter. These women did all this in addition to managing a shelter that takes in more than 700 animals yearly, handling intakes from hoardings, running an extended foster program, handling impoundments of strays, and preparing dogs of all types for adoption into “furever homes.” Their resignations are a loss to this entire county. To my mind, they are irreplaceable.