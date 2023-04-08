For years, we have heard about the coming of AI — artificial intelligence — which will make life so much easier, better.

But now that AI is here, tech industry leaders are asking for a pause on development because a fly has appeared in the AI ointment. AI can be useful, but it also poses some unique dangers, tech industry leaders said when they asked for the pause.

More than 1,000 international tech developers such as Google, Microsoft and Stability AI signed a letter sponsored by the nonprofit Future of Life Institute asking for the development pause so the industry can assess the potential risks.