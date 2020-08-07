I think it is high time that those states that already have mail voting, including my own, band together and work with the news media to educate the rest of the country on the merits and methods of voting by mail. It is time to stop this present flood of misinformation. Surely, there is time enough for those states without mail voting, to consider what changes in legislation might be needed to accomplish the temporary changes needed to have a smooth running election. It is time to tell the rest of the country how we manage the task safely, without corrupt interference. Some have suggested changes would renew the faith of the public in the election process.
I think the country needs to know that we don’t just send out ballots willy-nilly. Unless an absentee ballot was requested, we send ballots to registered voters to the local legal address on the registration. Each envelope has a printed notice to the post office that this item can’t be forwarded, but rather, returned to sender if undeliverable. If that voter has moved without a change of address, he/she will have to deal with the election office to get a ballot by election-day. Also, all Washington ballots mailings are sent with a return envelope that requires a signature of the voter on the outside which is then compared with the one on the registration when returned.
Also, the fact that the voter returned the ballot is noted on their file so, if they receive a second one, that is noted and investigated. Another safeguard is as simple as counting the number of ballots — the total number sent out, those filled out and returned for counting, those returned without proper addresses etc. If these figures don’t add up, that can be investigated as well.
I realize that many states and counties have invested in expensive voting machines that would be obsolete if mail voting were adopted, but even so, think of the savings in money otherwise. Many fewer polling stations would have to be rented, manned, furnished with voting equipment and paraphernalia, the cost of storing it all between elections and hauling it back and forth to the polling place each election, then setting them up, testing them and doing any adjustments or repairs then plugging them in. I realize that more help would be needed at the office to process the returned ballots, but some of that would take place over a period of time spreading out the need for large numbers.
The old ways weren’t always free of hanky-panky. Too often an imposter would “vote” for those who didn’t show up to the polls, terrible things happened to the ballot box on its way to the county courthouse. Let’s not forget the year of “hanging chads.” Voting machines can foul up or crash and be down for hours, resulting in the need for paper ballots. To be completely honest, the good old days weren’t always that good.
One of the best ways to assure honesty in the process is for both political parties to send observers to oversee the entire processes in every precinct. They are furnished registration lists to compare names of voters with those lists and have visual access to the entire process short of looking over the voter’s shoulders while they mark ballots.
The measure of a good process is oversight, having paper records (paper ballots) to back up any other process and honest election staff and poll workers. Our precious right to vote is too important to take for granted. Let’s insist it be conducted properly and honestly, not only in one’s own precinct, but nationwide. What happens in other states affects important legislation, federal appointments of judges at all levels, and the proper conduct of foreign policy. The deficiencies we presently endure are making our country the laughing stock of the world instead of being the shining example we once enjoyed.
Lenna Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.