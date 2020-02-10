The Moscow City Council approved $98,400 of city money and $295,200 in FEMA grant money to study ways to mitigate future property damage from the inevitable surges of Paradise Creek. (“Moscow looks to keep Paradise Creek at Bay,” Daily News, Feb. 4)
Sounds like we are about three steps and three years into a long, drawn-out process. First we applied for a grant back in 2017. Then we got the grant – recently, which I assume means late 2019/early 2020. Now we have approved spending the grant (plus some) to have this study conducted. Chances are good that study will take a hot minute. Once it’s complete and the report comes back, there will be meeting after meeting to discuss the merits of the findings and to bemoan the no-doubt high price tag associated with the actions recommended. There might be some public comment, some follow up questions, maybe a secondary study trying to find some cheaper alternatives. Eventually some consensus will be reached on some action that theoretically will help someone somewhere be slightly less affected by flooding. Then the real fun will begin – time to apply for federal grants (issued at a snail’s pace – a bureaucratic snail, no less) to pay for those changes.
I don’t mean to sound ungrateful and I hate to be impatient, but is there any way to hurry this along?
For seven years my family lived in one of the neighborhoods regularly flooded by Paradise Creek. More than once our own TARDIS blue house graced the cover of the Daily News or made a cameo in a local television news segment as reporters and photographers went after the most dramatic shot of the deepest water. That shot could reliably be found in our neighborhood.
Our house, thank goodness, was always just out of harm’s way. I hated our sloped driveway the other 10 months of the year but adored it during early spring when the water couldn’t make it more than a foot or two up the slope.
Our neighbors, unfortunately, weren’t always so lucky.
At least once a season, someone would take on water. Sometimes it was just a garage or damage to a yard, but last year several of our neighbors saw tens of thousands of dollars in damage – never mind the loss of irreplaceable personal items and keepsakes or the toll of stress and exhaustion as they went through cleanup and renovations.
To be fair, there was a certain comradery forged in that environment. Part of why it was such a great neighborhood were those late nights of high intensity, when we’d all be huddled together in the rain in our pajamas and waders, hauling sandbags and watching the city workers try to undam the culvert on Bridge Street with a backhoe.
Lifetime friends are made in conditions like those.
But do you know how else you can become friends with your neighbors? Block parties. Potlucks. Trick-or-treating. Mortifying morning exchanges with bedhead and bathrobes as you find yourself grabbing the newspaper off the front porch at the same time as your equally unpresentable neighbor across the way.
We moved about a mile away this summer – bigger house, higher ground. We miss our old house. We desperately miss our old neighbors. But we do not miss the stress of watching Paradise Creek like a hawk, wondering if today would be the day she will teeter over the brink and turn the road into a river.
These things take time, and I don’t begrudge the city for wanting to act strategically. But with every rainstorm and snowmelt, with every spring that comes and goes, there are families warring against and losing to our beloved (in all other circumstances) Paradise Creek, and they don’t need relief five years down the road – they need it yesterday.
Jade Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.