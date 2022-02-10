In January, our sweet 9-year-old daughter went through an important surgery. She was born with a cleft lip and palate and had two palate repair surgeries as a baby and one as a toddler. Each surgery was partially successful, but each one also failed to some degree, without closing her palate completely. This fourth surgery (about seven years after her last palate repair) was meant to completely close the palate in preparation for another surgery in a couple of months. Our family and friends were extremely supportive and generous during and after surgery, and we are so grateful for their acts of service and prayer — especially when we were hit with COVID at the same time.
Something that stands out to me about our time at the hospital is that unlike with our daughter’s earlier surgeries, my husband and I were able to stay relatively calm and even-keel throughout the experience. On a peaceful walk in our neighborhood post-surgery, I wondered to myself what the reason for our increased calmness was. I had prayed for strength, and many had prayed on our behalf. Did our strength come from the fruits of those prayers? Or did it come from seven intervening years of learning and growing? Maybe both? Did I have more trust in the doctors or in my daughter’s ability to heal than I did before? I concluded that it would be so nice if there was some sort of indicator light — like “cruise control” – which would tell me when I was running on God’s power, or using my own.
Until recently, our newest vehicle was over 10 years old, with very few bells and whistles to help with the driving process. In an attempt to fit in with half of our community, we purchased a Subaru a few months ago. What I have noticed the most is how many different indicator lights come on to tell us a wide variety of things. A light comes on to tell us the road ahead is icy. Another light and annoying noise alerts us if we veer out of the lane. A light on the side-view mirror flashes rapidly if a vehicle is next to us.
Aside from our super convenient close-with-a-button sliding doors, the fanciest thing our minivan can do is cruise control. The Subaru has upgraded cruise control with buffering, so you don’t drive too closely behind someone when you are set on one speed. I know these features are not especially new in the world of cars — only new to me.
Do we have indicator lights about some things in our lives? Can we tell when our gas tank is empty — either physically or spiritually? I think there are some clear indicators that may come on for me. Do we hear warning bells when we veer outside the boundaries of our ethical framework? I think our conscience or a spiritual prompting can definitely play that role at times. However, we may never know when prayer “is working” or not. Despite so many prayers and thoughts to the contrary, our daughter’s little mouth did not heal perfectly. Some of the stitches did not hold and there are holes in her palate yet again. We were crushed when we saw the surgery breaking down. Does her lack of full healing truly have anything to do with God? And if it doesn’t, why do we even pray about it?
I don’t like having unanswered questions. I never have. But living a life of faith seems to me to require accepting continual unanswered questions. We may never know exactly how our personal faith is working: if we are somehow driving on cruise control because of spiritual support we are receiving, or if we are accelerating down the road using our own judgment and strength. No matter how we’re moving, we can find joy in the fact that we are still making progress. As long as there is gas in the tank and energy in the battery, we don’t always have to understand how the engine works. We just get to keep driving on this journey called life.
Palmer is a wife, mother of four and PhD student in education at the University of Idaho. Her research focus is centered around positive youth development through overnight camps. Palmer can be reached at palm1634@vandals.uidaho.edu.