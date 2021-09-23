When we attend a football game, a visual scan of the crowd can usually give us a clear idea of which side people are rooting for. The fans of the home team gather together wearing the same colors, cheering the successes of the players whose jerseys they match. The same is true of the visiting team’s fans. Those without a clear affiliation to either team, attending simply because they enjoy watching football, are assumed to follow the team whose fan section they are sitting in.
We might make similar clear distinctions at two rival political rallies gathered in the same place. Individuals may be dressed in red or blue, holding signs for their candidate, or against their opponent. Those who have gathered typically feel strongly enough to be comfortable being labeled by their proximity and actions as supporters of one political figure or the other.
Since our minds prefer to understand people as belonging to groups — whether ideologically, politically, racially, ethnically, economically, or sexually — we try to categorize those we meet. Sometimes those assumptions are correct. When we are wrong, obstacles to positive communication in relationships can arise. To avoid the tension, we must be more careful of assumptions we make and especially intentional in how we behave based on those assumptions.
Hard as it may be to believe, there are many people in the world who do not passionately support any particular football team. Similarly, there are many who feel ambivalent to political leaders and even political parties. The issues some of us follow avidly each day in the news or in the world of scientific research are not even on the radar of some good people living their lives with purpose and intention.
If we hear or read about individuals making choices about masking, vaccination, abortion, or other extremely hot-button topics, we may be quick to assume their reasons. The arguments cried loudly by a vocal and well-publicized minority of people are fresh in our minds, and may immediately shape our judgments.
When we consider the percentages, the reported numbers, and the polling results, we may not have much choice about the assumptions that come to our minds. But our daily life is a different story. What if the person hesitant about vaccines is sitting across from you at a meeting of a community organization you are both members of? What if the person is at your neighborhood gathering? In the time of COVID, some of these circumstances may not apply, as gatherings are avoided to some degree. But their relevance extends for the rest of our lives, which will hopefully not be continually shaped by responding to a public health emergency.
As we hear an opinion we disagree with — perhaps tentatively spoken — by a coworker, an acquaintance, a fellow churchgoer, a running buddy or a family member, what is the best way to respond? A goodhearted and wise friend of mine suggested to me this week that the answer is to be loving. Her thoughts gave me pause, as I definitely feel a lot of anger mixed in with my desire for continually building positive relationships. My responses have not always been motivated so much with love, but more with frustration and admittedly — judgment of others.
Our human nature prompts us both to judge and to love. We choose which path we follow as we interact with those in our lives. My perspective on reacting with love is that there is no need to drop our deeply held convictions, but there is room for listening to others’ perspective. The more we can understand how others come to different conclusions than we do, the better prepared we are to fight for our causes in appropriate moments.
Moments of honesty between acquaintances or friends are typically not the right time for that spirit of fighting. Empathy is not developed within our echo chamber of shared opinions. Understanding and finding common ground can only be cultivated when we take the time to listen to someone else’s lived experience, rather than assuming we already know what motivates their decisions.
Palmer is a mother of four and doctoralstudent at the University of Idaho. She has been listening and learning on the Palouse since 2012. Palmer can be reached at palm1634@vandals.uidaho.edu