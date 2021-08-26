Monday was my first day of my second year as a doctoral student, and after a long day working as a grad assistant and attending my first course of the semester, I took time for a hot bath to relax. Much later at night than I would prefer to admit, I finished reading Sense and Sensibility for approximately the 10th time. Not wanting to put the book down quite yet, I read the brief description of Jane Austen’s life at the end. One point particularly stood out to me. Austen lived her short life in a relatively limited circle of family, friend and acquaintances. Though she never filled societal roles such as a wife or mother, she crafted stories about human nature which have proven valuable and entertaining for every ensuing generation.
As I have now been writing this column for seven months, I feel a need to reflect on the reasons why. My life is full of obligations and tasks, responsibilities and deadlines. Balancing marriage, parenting four children, full-time studies, part-time employment, a volunteer position at church, and the shared management of our household has proved very challenging. Adding another responsibility, with clear deadlines and less clear parameters, seemed a little illogical when I approached the Daily News asking for an opportunity to write. However, it stemmed from a deep desire to add my voice to the dialogue in our community, in spite of feeling like my own life experiences are limited.
The final months of 2020 and early months of 2021 brought up some of the most heightened emotions I have ever experienced within myself and people I interacted with. I observed deep divisions in long-term relationships prompted by our political climate or varying responses to the pandemic. My goal has been to add a measured voice, a mediating voice, and a calming voice. I want to encourage a refocusing on priorities that are sometimes lost in the shuffle — especially our most important relationships. To do this, we often must undergo a shift in our perspective, as we consider the views of others with a little more compassion. Sometimes that shift is easier when we have the opportunity to take a break.
Over the past two weeks, after my summer research concluded, I was able to get away from normal life for two backpacking adventures in the Wallowa mountains in northeastern Oregon. The Wallowas hold a special place in my heart, as a magical retreat from reality and an environment of deep renewal to my soul. Since taking up backpacking a few years after becoming a mother, I have found my yearly trips to be a fascinating mix of exhaustion and peace, finding clarity amid the sweat and dust.
For me, backpacking allows me to mainly focus on two things — the overwhelming beauty of the natural world and my very basic needs. It is empowering to push my body to its physical limits while feeding my soul on cascading creeks, dizzying rocky peaks and breathtaking wildflower meadows. Carrying all my food, purifying my water, assembling my shelter, hanging food out of reach from determined rodents, and resolving inconvenient bathroom-related needs all leave me feeling accomplished and strong.
I recognize that escaping even once a year from the relentless noise and pressures of daily life is a privilege many do not have the opportunity to experience. When this is the case, I would encourage each of us to seek smaller periods of stillness in our lives. We need times to unplug, to focus fully on the current moment or the natural beauty outside. And we especially need to look into the eyes of the humans around us and learn to be more present within our families and friendships.
One of my goals for this school year is to not allow my once- or twice-yearly trips to be my only experiences of renewal. I want and need to intentionally seek out glimpses and glimmers of that overwhelming peace in my daily life. In doing so, I know that my mental and physical health will improve and help me accomplish the many tasks ahead of me.
Palmer is a wife, mother, doctoral student, and Pacific Northwest backpacker, who has been making memories on the Palouse since 2012. Palmer’s research centers on overnight camps and positive youth development. Palmer can be reached at palm1634@vandals.uidaho.edu