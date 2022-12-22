Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, Rohatsu, winter solstice, etc. — there are so many holidays in December, so many reasons to give gifts.

Often, people give gifts of donations to charities in honor or memory of someone, and the ability to write off the gift for tax purposes is enticing. This time of year it is easy to tug at people’s heartstrings with stories of loss or need. Therein lies a temptation for some individuals to scam people, often under the guise of a tax-deductible charity.

The Internal Revenue Service and local police departments see it every year: A donation is made and the donor lists the gift on their taxes. It is only later they discover the group is not tax deductible or, worse, does not exist.

