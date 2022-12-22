Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, Rohatsu, winter solstice, etc. — there are so many holidays in December, so many reasons to give gifts.
Often, people give gifts of donations to charities in honor or memory of someone, and the ability to write off the gift for tax purposes is enticing. This time of year it is easy to tug at people’s heartstrings with stories of loss or need. Therein lies a temptation for some individuals to scam people, often under the guise of a tax-deductible charity.
The Internal Revenue Service and local police departments see it every year: A donation is made and the donor lists the gift on their taxes. It is only later they discover the group is not tax deductible or, worse, does not exist.
A classic example of this was about 20 years ago in the Southwest when a couple were advertising autographed sports memorabilia as a Christmas fundraiser for their charity, which allegedly helped children overcome trauma from death or divorce. When investigated after complaints, the autographs were found to be forged, there was no organization providing services to traumatized children and the couple had pocketed the money.
Not all groups are so devious. While charities without a 501(c)(3) accept donations, they cannot tell donors the gifts are tax deductible. Most are good about explaining this to donors. The IRS makes the distinctions clear in their website.
Simply put, not all charities are equal in the eyes of the IRS.
Charities registered with the IRS have gone through the process of obtaining a 501(c)(3) designation, which is a bit arduous and must guarantee specific things about the group. A registered not-for-profit organization must meet specific guidelines, including being independent and self-governing, and must follow IRS rules, including filing an annual 990 IRS financial report. The charities are limited on any lobbying before state legislature or Congress; they cannot be active in partisan political causes.
A 501(c)(3) must exist for one or more charitable purposes, and while they may charge a fee to cover expenses, they cannot make a profit. Most of these not-for-profit organizations include (but are not limited to) community groups, educational foundations, religious groups, amateur sports, animal causes, literacy, testing for public safety and scientific groups. Trade associations, homeowner associations, volunteer fire companies and some others can obtain a 501(c)(4) designation which is a different type of charity, among other things they are allowed to lobby state legislatures or Congress. However, gifts made to 501(c)(4) organizations are not tax deductible.
There are many nonprofit groups doing good work that are not registered with the IRS. As a rule, groups without federal nonprofit status use crowdfunding resources, such as GoFundMe, which, again, are not tax deductible.
Checking a charity’s status is important and incredibly easy using the internet. The IRS also makes it easy with a website devoted to people making such checks. To verify an organization is a tax-deductible charity, go to apps.irs.gov/app/eos.
Once at the website, a charity can be checked by database, by organizational name, EIN number or by city and state. Once the organization is found, anyone can look at the charity’s status and their annual 990 statements. All registered charities’ 990 tax records are open to public inspection through the IRS.
One of the prime reasons a charity may want to register is because by doing so, many groups can become eligible for grants and some government funding. However, individual or corporate donors are usually the lifeblood of any charity. The tax deduction is considered by many donors to be an important reason to give.
The main thing is people need to be cautious with their giving. Do give to the charity of your choice. But please check out any new or unfamiliar charity and be wary of unexpected offers that are too good to be true.
Tallent was a journalism faculty member at the University of Idaho for 13 years before her retirement in 2019. She and her husband live in Moscow with their two cats.