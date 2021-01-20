I was in a bad relationship once.
Bad for him, I mean. At least it must have been or else he wouldn’t have motioned for me roll down my window one day after I dropped him off at class on the University of Idaho campus.
“Thanks for the ride,” he said. “I think we should break up. Pick me up in an hour?”
I wish I could say I let him walk home in the rain, but embarrassingly I did not. In fact, I continued to give him rides to and from school for the remainder of the semester. I told myself it was because we were still friends, but in truth I was still head over heels for him.
How could I not be? He was funny and smart, and he smelled like breadsticks thanks to his job at a local pizza place. Subconsciously I thought that if I kept doing him favors, eventually he’d feel as strongly about me as I did about him and we could get back on track for our happily ever after.
He never did. Instead I moved across the country in a desperate attempt to get over him and he met and married someone else, someone he was absolutely crazy about in a way he never was about me.
Today at noon, Donald J. Trump officially becomes former president of the United States of America. I guess you could say we’re officially breaking up, but if we’re being honest he was never as into us as some of us were into him.
The disenfranchised among us thought he was the guy to shake things up. He was going to drain the swamp. He was going to remember the forgotten man. He was going to make America great again.
He certainly could talk the talk. Throughout his presidency, he continued to hold campaign rallies where he proclaimed how successful he was and how desperately the country needed him during these dire times.
Many among us desperately needed to believe. So even when his interest in the everyday man waned and his promises went unfulfilled, they faithfully remained by his side. He was golfing more frequently, hanging out with his crony buddies more and more, but ultimately he was going to get to work for the people. He was going to pull through.
But just like my ex-boyfriend, he continued to soak up the love and the good favor but gave nothing in return. And when the going got tough, he abdicated all responsibility and literally left hundreds of thousands of Americans to die due to his mostly no-show, D- effort of managing the coronavirus outbreak.
It’s still possible for both of us to get our happily ever after – just not together. Trump likely will retain a worshipful faction of the Republican Party who will hang on his every word and when he says march they’ll say “To breach which building?”
As for the United States?
Well, I think we’re going to do just fine with the new guy we’re seeing. This guy isn’t in it for the glory, as demonstrated by his selfless plea for Americans to participate in today’s inauguration events from the safety of their own homes rather than trying to conjure an ego-stroking, record-breaking crowd. And he won’t be working for the weekend, as demonstrated by the way he’s already rolled up his sleeves and announced detailed plans for how he’ll clean up the mess he inherited — namely an insurgence of infection and a chaotic vaccination rollout, economic devastation and domestic terrorism on the rise.
In my personal story, my unrequited love was the best thing that ever happened to me. It gave me time to become independently strong before eventually meeting someone I could really love and who really loved me back — and still does 16 years later.
I know Joe Biden loves America. I think America is going to love falling in love with him, too.
Jade Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.