The slower life imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic has been a mixed bag for my family.
Movie night, previously a weekly ritual, has become an almost nightly occurrence. You would think the increased regularity would result in fewer arguments over what to watch; you would be wrong. There are miraculous nights when we all agree on a flick. Usually, though, there are differing opinions and at least one member of our brood storms away in a huff, incensed that his first choice wasn’t the winning selection.
I frequently respond by threatening to take movie night away forever. Normally, though, by the end of the evening everyone is back in the room laughing, smiling, and getting popcorn all over the floor, and I repentantly appreciate that they’re learning it’s OK to not always get their way.
While screen time takes up an embarrassing percentage of our time at home, we’ve also had an expansion of crafting. There’s been painting and cross-stitching and beading with those darned tiny plastic pieces that end up everywhere. I’m learning to deal with the messes; I’m struggling to deal with the meltdowns when invariably a mistake is made.
My first inclination is to throw my hands up, too, and put the kids back in front of a screen. But then I remember that it’s my job to teach them how to fix mistakes, or at least to move on from them. Painted the penguin’s eyes the wrong color? Great news! It’s washable paint! Cut the paper snowflake in the wrong place? That’s exactly why there’s tape. Spelled something wrong in the prison-style tattoo you just gave your sibling? Bob Ross that bad boy and make it a happy tree. (Also, stop inking the 6-year-old. Seriously, we’ve talked about this.)
When screen time is exhausted and crafting has made me exhausted, we often engage in my least favorite activity of all — whining about not having anything to do. My children take turns playing this game on the regular. One doesn’t want to go outside because no one wants to play capture the flag, but he doesn’t want to stay inside because inside is boring. Another doesn’t want to eat because we don’t have anything he likes. A third is telling me we don’t have anything good to read, anything fun to do, there are no good options, and life is the worst.
There’s a lesson there — shifting away from fault-finding and figuring out how to make the best of the cards we’ve been dealt — that we’re still working on. I haven’t given up hope.
My kids are learning amid this crisis. It’s taking repetition (of which we’re getting plenty), but little by little they are figuring out these three important concepts: 1) Just because something wasn’t our first choice doesn’t mean we can’t make it work; 2) just because mistakes were made doesn’t mean we can’t make it work; and 3) just because no perfect solution exists doesn’t mean we can’t make it work.
Can you imagine if more of us adults learned these lessons?
If we could accept that we lost the election, but we can — in fact, have to — work with who we got to make the better world we want for our progeny?
If instead of battling the very existence of the Affordable Care Act we had moved forward with the imperfect, flawed plan, adapting it to make it actually work for the majority of Americans?
If we would recognize that our state and local officials have no great options when dealing with the COVID-19 emergency but they have to do something, so we should take their offering and make the best of it?
There are no perfect plans for what we’re facing in the world today. There aren’t any efforts that won’t include blunders and mistakes big and small. And there are no perfect people making any of these things happen. We can bemoan our lot like kids or we can learn like kids and cope. Given that one option has me sitting in the hallway dejected and the other has me sitting close to the popcorn, I know which one I choose.
Jade Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.