With water levels dropping throughout the West, it is time to take stock of our own water usage. Those pictures on television of the losses to the Great Salt Lake and Lake Mead are truly alarming. Pullman is not immune. The water table in Pullman’s wells has been dropping and still is. Not all of it is due to the increase in population. It also means that we are becoming careless in our water use.
When the students return to Pullman this next term, I’d like to see the college prepare and pass out a message on the importance of water conservation. This should be in the registration packets of all students whether they live in dorms or off campus.
This is not a new problem. I can remember a student coming into a restroom, taking a section of paper from the booth next to mine, blotting her lipstick, throwing the paper in the toilet and flushing it. Why didn’t she just throw it in the trash with the paper towels? I still kick myself for not speaking up. Taking steps to reduce water use should be on the agenda of all who reside in Pullman. I’d like to see notices on all hotels and motels as well, asking for help in conserving water.
There are a number of steps that can be taken. There are low-flow shower heads and toilets available, for instance. I remember an Elderhostel at Holden Village on Lake Chelan, posted the sign, “if it’s yellow, let it mellow — if it’s brown, flush it down” in all the rest rooms because of limited septic tank capacity.
That saying could apply to the water shortage situation just as well. It’s a practice that all families could begin. It is one I apply every day unless I have company. I do have one consideration — my house is on a rock ledge and I have only the minimal drop between my house and the street sewer. I have to limit the amount of paper I flush per flush, lest I experience a clog.
Another practice I put in play is to make sure I’m only running my dishwasher until it is really full. If I have only a small load of laundry, I make sure to run the machine on a low water setting. I try to be very conscious of my other water use, such as not letting the water run while I’m actually brushing my teeth, I turn it on only to rinse my toothbrush.
Several years ago, I tore out all my lawn and replaced it with gravel. I now have an irrigation system that directs water only where needed on my flower beds and then at 2 a.m. My car is less than clean. I leave a protective layer of dirt on it to preserve the surface. I also took advantage of the city’s offer of changing out a toilet to a low-flow model.
I try to conserve electricity too. Environmentally, this is just as important. Turning out the lights and TV when leaving a room for any length of time is high on my to do list. Using the microwave instead of the stovetop is another way to save. Again, running the dishwasher and clothes washer more often than needed should be avoided as well. I avoid using higher watt light bulbs than needed for the job too.
I live among a lot of rentals and many of the tenants leave outdoor lights on during the day, all day. I think landlords should band together and write a pamphlet to give to all their tenants on the ways they can help Pullman save our natural resources and live in a more environmentally friendly manner. I suppose a number of students come from areas that aren’t so deprived as we are here in Pullman. Living a life that respects the environment, in my book, is a new aspect of patriotism.
Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.