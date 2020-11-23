Last week I was tested for COVID-19.
I had been tested before, back in the summer. Both times I had symptoms mild enough that in normal times I would have sucked it up and gone to work. These aren’t normal times, and the old ways of working while sick aren’t all they were cracked up to be. Instead, I did the responsible thing, checking in with my physician who sent me in for testing at a local collection site.
These days, the CDC has given the green light for several specimen collection types — everything from self-administered saliva swabs to regular nasal swabs to the dreaded nasopharyngeal swab. Multiple options are available on the Palouse; lucky me, the site I went to only utilizes the latter.
If you’ve not had the pleasure of a nasopharyngeal swab, let me paint a picture. The swab itself is less Q-tip and more pipe cleaner attached to a plastic stick. The synthetic bristles at the end serve the dual purpose of ensuring you: 1) capture an adequate sample; and 2) give your brain a good tickle in the process.
You tilt your head back so the healthcare professional has a straight shot from your schnozzle to your noodle (actually it’s to your nasopharynx, which is the top of your throat, located behind your nose, but unless you’re an otolaryngologist or a nerd who knows what an otolaryngologist is, saying it pokes your brain is accurate enough).
The bristles keep the swab firmly in place while the empathic healthcare professional cries for you because you’re much too stunned to cry yourself. That bad boy marinates up there for a full 15 seconds (nearly twice as long as a rodeo rider is expected to stay on a bucking bronc) before the long journey out of the nasal cavity, twisting on the way out for good measure.
Sound terrible? It definitely shouldn’t be on anyone’s Christmas list. However, if you’re lucky you’ll be swabbed by a professional who over time has developed techniques to make it as bearable as possible.
Such was the case for me when I was swabbed by David, my favorite nurse (don’t tell Ben, my RN husband, I said that).
David told me what to expect in simple terms and acted swiftly when it came time to — pardon the phrase — really stick it to me. Most importantly, the instant he planted the swab in the sweet spot he started counting out loud.
The counting did a couple of things.
It reminded me this was temporary, that with each passing moment I was one second closer to getting that thing out of my face and one second closer to the frozen treat waiting for me at home (because I may be 40 but I still get ice cream when I’m a good girl at the doctor’s office).
Even more helpfully, the counting reassured me that David had everything under control. He wasn’t going to forget about me or make me suffer for one second longer than was necessary.
He had his eye on the clock.
I really wish David were in charge of more aspects of my life than just the plastic stick up my nose. I could really use a friendly, reassuring voice counting things out for me.
Balancing the hybrid (part in school, part online) education of my five children while working full-time out of the house – three … four …
Changing clothes and showering after every trip to the outside world in an attempt to keep our home a virus-free zone – seven … eight …
Watching the anti-mask movement ramp up at the same time more of my friends are losing loved ones to the virus – 11… 12 …
David can’t count these things out for me — no one can because there is no earthly way of knowing how long this has to last. But we do know that the clock is ticking, that every stress-filled, isolated, devastating day is one day closer to this trial being yanked out of our collective noses.
So let’s endure a little longer together, trusting that some higher power or the universe itself has been keeping a watchful eye. Then when it’s over, let’s go get some ice cream because we really, truly deserve it.
Jade Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.