Many of us have been closely watching the crisis-level nursing shortages in hospitals and clinics around the nation. Meanwhile, nurses have been closely watching a criminal case in Tennessee.
Last week, Radonda Vaught was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and abuse of an impaired adult. The charges stemmed from a tragic event that occurred at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville in December 2017.
Patient Charelene Murphey, 75, was hospitalized with a brain bleed. After two days she had improved to the point that after a PET scan she’d be able to go home. Murphey was wheeled to the radiology department then, when she expressed anxiety, was prescribed a sedative to help her relax.
Murphey’s nurse was busy covering another nurse’s lunch break, so Vaught was called to administer the sedative. Vaught, who had only been a nurse for two years, was what they called the “Help All Nurse.” During her shift she wasn’t assigned her own patients but instead helped wherever needed.
Vaught and a nurse she was training were headed to the Emergency Department when they got the call about Murphey. They immediately switched gears and went to get the medication from the automated medication dispensing cabinet — sort of like a vending machine for drugs.
Distracted while multitasking, Vaught retrieved the wrong medication. She typed the brand name into the machine, but the medication was logged under its generic name. Thinking the machine was acting up — something that had been happening frequently just a few weeks before — Vaught did a system override and grabbed vecuronium, a powerful paralyzing drug, instead of the prescribed Versed.
Armed with the wrong medication, Vaught walked to the radiology department, administered the medication, then left the patient in the care of the radiology technicians as she proceeded to her next assignment. About 30 minutes later, a technician noticed that Murphey wasn’t breathing. She was resuscitated but had been without oxygen for too long; the next day her family removed life support.
When it came to the medication error, Vaught did everything wrong. But from the moment she discovered her error, she did everything right. She immediately alerted the team caring for Murphey of the mistake. She sought help from a supervisor on how to document the error in the patient’s chart (and incidentally was instructed not to do so). She entered the error into the hospital’s incident reporting system. She took full responsibility for what she had done.
Within weeks Vanderbilt fired Vaught. She moved on to another job — one that did not include caring for patients but did require a nursing license. The Tennessee Department of Health investigated Vaught and in October 2018 found no need for disciplinary action.
Almost a year later, though, it changed its mind and charged Vaught with unprofessional conduct (for the medication error she acknowledged), abandoning or neglecting a patient that required care (for leaving the patient in the radiology department instead of staying with her, something that was not hospital policy nor part of her job description), and failing to maintain an accurate patient record (despite having followed her supervisor’s instructions to not document the error in the patient’s chart).
Nurses everywhere are holding their collective breath, waiting for Vaught’s upcoming sentencing. But it’s what happens next at the individual hospital or clinic level that could make all the difference for nurses already on the brink of leaving the profession they love, now processing the reality that criminal charges and incarceration are potential consequences for making a mistake in their already high-stakes job.
Hospitals can share this case as a thinly veiled warning to staff — put your head down, do as you’re told regardless of how impractical or how flawed the systems you’re given are, and don’t make mistakes or you’re doomed.
Or they can speak out against this dangerous precedent and stand with their patient care staff. They can defend the practice of honestly reporting medical errors, a critical component for process improvement and patient safety. They can simplify safety precautions instead of layering requirement after requirement, all of which divide the nurse’s attention and ultimately make patients less safe.
Vanderbilt threw Vaught under the bus, taking no responsibility for its inadequate staffing, nonexistent job descriptions, inconsistent policies, and persistent technical issues that lead to a culture of workarounds. Its nurses deserve better. All nurses deserve better.
God help us all if they don’t get it.
Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.