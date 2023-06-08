Editor’s Note: “Heard Around the West” appears monthly in the High Country News. Have a Western oddity you’d like to share? Write heard@hcn.org.

New Mexico

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a flapping, feathery, fluttering … drone? If you happen to have a surplus of dead birds on hand, take heart: Those wings and feathers can be repurposed into useful airborne science experiments. The Washington Post reports that Mostafa Hassanalian, an engineering professor at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in Socorro, has taken upcycling to new heights, literally: Hassanalian researches the kinetics of bird drones during flight, with the goal of optimizing aviation technology. And that’s where all the taxidermied birds come in: He attaches their wings, feathers and heads to something he calls ornithopters — which are not the long-lost cousins of velociraptors, but rather “small machines with mechanical wings that flap like those of birds and insects.” He’s tested pigeon, crow and even hummingbird wings for their endurance and speed with hopes that his research “can create a revolution in the aviation industry” — though we can’t help but worry that bird drones could also be used for surveillance, giving a sinister new meaning to the phrase “a bird’s-eye view.”

