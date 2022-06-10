I grew up in Pullman, but I was not born here because Pullman didn’t have a hospital for the public in 1931. My parents had the choice of home delivery, the hospital in Colfax or the choice Mama made of going to Spokane to her family home and delivering me at Deaconess, which she chose.
Pullman didn’t really have a public hospital until the campus infirmary was opened to the Pullman residents the summer between my junior and senior year in high school. My timing was perfect for that was the summer I needed to have my appendix removed — and not a moment too soon. I was one of the first three Pullman patients that summer including Mrs. Fred Rounds, and a grumpy old lawyer, Mr. Dow. All previous patients had been students.
In my lifetime, Pullman has always had beautiful trees. Except for those along stream banks, most of them were planted and we owe previous residents a lot of gratitude for them or we would be feeling the heat a lot more in the summer. When we moved back, the first thing we did before moving into where I live now was to plant two fruit trees, apple and pie cherry.
In my formative years, the nearest thing Pullman had to a swimming pool was a small algae-ridden wading pool in Reaney Park. My mother was a bacteriologist and wouldn’t let me near it. I was about grade-school age when Pullman built a new pool between the park and railroad tracks that had three depths with a diving board into the deeper part. It was also chlorinated and kept clean and had adjoining male and female locker rooms and showers. Now we have a beautiful new aquatic center.
I can remember when most of the rural roads around here were two-lane with gravel surface. When there was a lot of traffic it could get pretty dusty and on hot days one rushed to roll up the car windows to keep the dust out. Trying to sleep with open house windows wasn’t pleasant either when the dust was blowing.
During my early years, Pullman had two policemen, Archie Rickets and Archie Campbell. Campbell always wore jodhpurs and boots and rode a motorcycle. Most of our city fire department was composed of civilian volunteers who responded to a loud siren that supposedly blew in a pattern that told the volunteers what part of town to head to. The fire chief drove the truck to the fire.
The college had its own fire department and when I was a student, we were plagued by a firebug who went around campus setting fires in the wastebaskets of men’s restrooms or reaching in open windows and setting fire to the window shades. To my knowledge, they never did catch him. Fortunately, no one was injured nor was extensive damage done.
Those of us with pets relied on the college for veterinary services. Their original building was across the street and just down the hill from College Hall. Our dog was always getting fox-tails in her ears so the Deutsch dogs were frequent customers. The building had basement stalls for large animals and the neighborhood could get rather fragrant at times. There is a story that E.O. Holland was giving a campus tour to a visiting college president who is said to have remarked, “If you don’t want to be called a cow college, you’ve got to stop smelling like one.” The new vet buildings were located away from the center of campus.
When I went to high school, it was in what is now called the Gladish building. Junior high was the four rooms at the south end of the building. There were also two rooms in the lower level for a first and second grade so young children didn’t have to cross Grand Avenue. There were several older buildings on the site that were torn down years ago. Pullman remains a dynamic place to live.
Harding lives in Pullman and is a longtime League of Women Voters member. She also has served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.