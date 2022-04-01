My daughter has been here for 10 days helping me weed stuff from my household that I no longer have use for with the idea that when the day comes that this house has to be vacated, we or she doesn’t have to do it alone. A lot of the contents consist of family heirlooms and we are the “end of line” in passing things on to the next generation.
My daughter and two grandchildren are really in no position to take over ownership of most of what I have. Where they live, there is no room for more and, with their current lifestyle, they have little use for it.
The one phrase I hear over and over again, “people don’t entertain and live like that any more.”
I’m not ready to give up items that are an integral part of my decor but when I leave this house, someone will have to decide the fate of some of the furniture and important decorative items.
What I now have comes under several categories. Some of them started out as wedding gifts for my grandparents and parents and me.
These are beautiful items that cost someone a pretty penny to buy. Most of it comes under the heading of tableware — China, silverware and various kinds of decorative objects such as art, vases, linens, serving pieces and the like. I was the ultimate heir to both my maternal grandparents and parents as we are a small family and all their heirlooms funneled to me.
The way things appear now, my one daughter and two grandchildren are probably the ultimate end of our line.
Some of the items I inherited have more meaning for me than all the expensive stuff. I’m talking about common everyday things like a candle mold, sugar firkin, huge gourd that was used to scoop up laundry water that someone mended with leather lacing, and mortar and pestle.
Another treasure is two beautifully made ladder back woven cane-bottom chairs made by my great grandfather that once were part of a set. I was raised to treasure family heirlooms and most of what I inherited has come to mean a lot to me. I vividly remember the hours spent with my grandmother going through all her treasures and learning their family history, how they were made and used, and the like. These memories cause me to treasure these items even more.
Not all that I have come from my mother’s side of the family. I have steins from the Deutsch side that my grandson has spoken for. I also have a few items from my husband’s family as well such as a match holder that was hung on the wall by the old cast iron kitchen stove.
I would love to learn how others in a similar situation are handling this. I realize that the final disposal decisions most likely won’t be mine to make. I also realize that not everyone in the family is in a position to preserve these treasures and, given our small family, a lot of the items I treasure won’t be able to stay in the family.
With more and more young people living in smaller and smaller quarters, few will have room to accumulate much more than necessities. I am even realizing that fewer and fewer were raised with the strong ties to their family history as I was. Maybe being the daughter and wife of historians, contributes to my thinking too. I’ve been steeped in it all my life. Also, I haven’t lived close enough to my daughter and grandchildren to spend the time with them that I had with my grandmother.
I love the television program “Finding Your Roots.” Maybe someday, I’ll do some more exploring into mine and have that legacy to pass on to my family. I hope it would interest them.
Harding lives in Pullman and is a longtime League of Women Voters member. She also has served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board.