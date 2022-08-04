Editor’s note: “Heard Around the West” appears monthly in the High Country News. Have a Western oddity you’d like to share? Write heard@hcn.org.

California

What do salmon, mollusks, crustaceans, and bees — yes, bees — have in common, other than not having all that much in common? Well according to a California court, they are all really fish at heart. In 2018, a trio of conservation and food safety groups wanted to protect our pollinating pals. Unfortunately, the California Endangered Species Act, or CESA, lacks a space for bees and other nonmarine invertebrates. So, the bee advocates resorted to some nifty legalese, arguing that CESA’s definition of “fish” could actually include any invertebrate — air-breathers and sea-suckers alike. We might add some politicians to that list, too. After some back-and-forth in the state courts, the 3rd Appellate District settled the matter in late May, allowing the California Fish and Game Commission to list bees in their rightful place: as protected fish. And now we know how Bumblebee Tuna got its name.

