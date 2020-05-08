I’m appalled at the waste or potential waste of good food at a time when so many people, not only in the U.S., but worldwide, are going hungry. While I don’t like the idea of people with the virus handling the food I might eat, I think there is some accommodation that could be made to at least keep the slaughter-house portion of these meat packing plants open so at least sides and whole carcasses can be sold to supermarket or restaurant chains. This way the farmers can sell their animals and not face the choice of having to kill them or feed them beyond their ready time and all that meat doesn’t go to waste.
The individual supermarkets have their own butchers who can break down and package the carcasses to cuts of meat that their customers favor. The same with the restaurant chains that supply their individual businesses with their meat. I suspect they would welcome the lower prices since they are paying these employees anyway.
If these ideas don’t work for everyone, at least the sides and whole carcasses can be frozen and given to food bank suppliers, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, hospitals and the like — don’t let it all go to waste. In a day and age with so many going hungry, that is almost criminal. In this area, there are several custom butchers who will prepare meat for food lockers and home freezers. I’m sure other areas have the same. Farmers could sell someone a live animal who then would arrange for a licensed butcher to slaughter and cut it up. Food banks could solicit funds from donors to do the same.
The same can be said for dairies. There should be some way to process the milk such as ramping up the production of more powdered milk products or selling milk in large returnable cans to homeless shelters, hospitals, food banks (ask folks to bring their own containers), soup kitchens and the like.
As for the trouble finding workers to harvest vegetable or fruit crops, why not open the fields to pick your own harvest. Charge when the food is weighed before leaving the field. During the depression, we often picked our own fruit for home canning at Wawawai and Lewiston Orchards. The berry farmers from around Troy would come to Pullman with their flatbed trucks loaded with berries and go up and down the streets yelling and honking their horns telling us they had berries for sale. Farmers from down the hill would do that with watermelons, cantaloupe, and squash. We welcomed that because those crops didn’t do as well in this area, especially if we had a year with a short growing season.
If truck gardeners have trouble finding workers to harvest their crops, they should call groups such as the Gleaners — better than having food go to waste. With all different means of communication available, I’m sure the word can get out.
It just occurred to me that, for instance, a lot of clothing and household goods get thrown out needlessly as well. Goodwill collects suitable rags which are cut up and packaged to sell to as rags for mechanics who need them to clean oil and grease off their hands. All charity shops can resell clothing and household goods that are in good condition.
We have too long been too much of a throwaway society. I commend all those who are the opposite. During this period when we all have a lot of “thinking time” on our hands, let’s think of ways we, personally, work to reverse our society’s bad habits. Let’s embrace the saying “reduce, reuse, recycle.” To this I’d add repurpose and preserve. Let’s not let anything useful go to waste and above all, let’s not let food go to waste that could feed hungry people. Having a nutritious diet should be classed as a human right. To do less is criminal.
Lenna Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. lj1105harding@gmail.com.ljharding.com.