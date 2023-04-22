It received little notice in the media, but on March 30, after 571 years, the Vatican finally rejected its Doctrine of Discovery. The doctrine sanctioned the conquest, colonization and exploitation of non-Christian people and territories.

The sound from the Americas at the announcement was a collective “at last” by Indigenous people who for generations had demanded reversal of the 1452 papal bulls. The doctrine was responsible for the seizure of lands, enslavement, and exploitation of Indigenous people for more than 500 years.

Responding to the calls for the reversal, the Vatican formally repudiated the Doctrine of Discovery saying it “did not adequately reflect the equal dignity and rights of Indigenous peoples.” Church leaders said the doctrine has never been considered an expression of the Catholic faith.