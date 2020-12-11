I just finished reading a book loaned to me by a friend that I highly recommend. The title is “Visionary Women,” by Andrea Barnet. It profiles four women who have made a major difference in the world we live in — Rachel Carson, Jane Jacobs, Jane Goodall and Alice Waters. Each possessed enormous energy, dedication to their cause, great imagination and drive. Two, Carson and Goodall, I knew about already, but the other two were new to me.
Rachel Carson battled against the government’s indiscriminate spraying of poisons into our atmosphere, particularly DDT. I can remember walking home from school one day when I saw a spray truck coming up the street ahead of me. I debated what to do. I don’t remember my choice but knew it was an issue. It would have meant walking blocks out of my way home to avoid it. Spraying took care of Pullman’s mosquitos but accomplished little else. Her book, “Silent Spring,” was widely read and eventually led to laws requiring that workers doing large-scale spraying of any kind have a license and the ban on DDT. To get the license, they needed to demonstrate knowledge of safety precautions needed.
Jane Goodall I knew from watching nature shows on television featuring her at work observing the animals. Her work did much to change the way people treat wild animals. She learned that wild animals have feelings very similar to our own. As a result, zoos around the world enlarged their display areas to resemble their natural habitat replacing small restrictive cages, and science labs also changed the way they treated their lab animals. Her work also influenced wildlife management practices. People began to realize that each animal has an important role to play in its ecosystem and if we lose one of these links the entire ecosystem is upset and disfunctional.
Jane Jacobs was the gal responsible for stopping the building of a highway right through Greenwich Village in New York and proposals to tear down viable, functioning, but old, neighborhoods to be replaced with high-rise housing. Eventually the city fathers got the message and withdrew them. Jane was seeing vibrant busy streets that was the social life of the area. Small shops, kids playing on the sidewalks and even in the streets, people actually knowing their neighbors, looking after one another — all these were features of this area. When replaced with high rises, all these would be lost. Everyone would need to walk a long way to find needed goods and services. The net result of this was a spread of these ideas to other cities facing similar housing needs.
Alice Water’s contribution was to the food we eat. She ran a restaurant and had difficulty finding food in the Bay Area that was organically grown and free of preservatives to lengthen their shelf life. She believed that ordinary farming methods of the time were producing food of poor quality from the standpoint of nutrition, safety and taste. She also enlarged our food palette by introducing new and strange items into what was available to buy.
We can credit her with the increase in farmers markets and organic gardening. Her emphasis was on nutrition, taste, safety and overall quality of food. She railed against our over processed foods with all kinds of strange additives and shelf after shelf of foods prepared and packaged in that manner. She also criticized the appalling waste this produces when that packaging and edible food winds up in our landfills.
In my lifetime here, I’ve witnessed my mother buying most of our groceries from K and N Grocery and Maxwell Meats in the 1930s to what we have today. I notice both Pullman and Moscow now have farmers markets. I confess, my food choices hover somewhere between the two extremes, especially since I do very little cooking for just myself. I do buy more thoughtfully than I used to, read more labels and make reasonably good choices.
Lenna Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.