With striking clarity, I can remember well my feelings as a new mother struggling through the stages of babyhood with my first child (of four). He is now a hilarious and intelligent 13-year-old, but during that stage of his life I could not see past the present moment. Though my brain understood the passage of time and changes that would come, my emotions could not get further than the idea that things would always be as they were. I felt I would never again have personal space, never again feel freedom over my time, and never get past the stress and exhaustion of that season.
With each of my three other children, my feelings varied as the years went by. My second baby boy met every milestone at a completely different time than my first had, often crushing my faint confidence in knowing what to expect. My first daughter taught me endless lessons through her fierce strength and joyfulness as she underwent 10 surgeries before she turned 3. Though her first years were difficult, I had grown, and I understood more clearly the temporary nature of stages. It wasn’t until my fourth and final baby — a redheaded girl who was decidedly opposed to sleeping – that I felt the lesson was cemented. I knew these were my last months of intense sleeplessness, and while I could not say I “enjoyed every moment,” I was able to enjoy many moments free from the fear that clouded some of my early years as a mother.
This is my first (and hopefully last) pandemic, however, and shaking the mindset that it would last forever proved really challenging in the beginning — with so many fears and unknowns. As I watched the progress of vaccine development throughout the world, I felt a small flicker of cautious hope coming to life, and now that flame is burning brightly. However, we are still in such a distinct season of waiting.
Many are waiting for the vaccine to be available for themselves and loved ones they worry about. Many are waiting to gather, for the numbers to go down, or for their normal outside-the-home activities to resume. And others have continued on with life under less restrictions but are waiting to feel in harmony of thought with their friends, family or neighbors again. All this waiting is difficult, and how we handle the psychological strain determines to a large extent how healthy and peaceful we feel.
One of the things our family has done is made some plans for late spring and summer. We have two camping trips scheduled, a staycation at a local hotel, and plans to rent a cabin at my childhood summer camp. Though my children would prefer to go on these trips right this instant, having dates on the calendar helps us see past the present moment with excitement.
In addition to putting some plans on the calendar, the most powerful weapon we can practice and master is gratitude. While I am impressed by the number of research studies demonstrating the mental and physiological benefits of consistently practicing gratitude, I am more impacted by feeling its effects in my own life. Distress and anxiety are fed by focusing inward on our struggles. Peace and joy are fed by focusing on our blessings and positive relationships with others. Service and productivity spring from a mind freed by gratitude.
We may be waiting to heal through injuries, waiting to resume date nights at La Casa Lopez, waiting for hugs from those we miss dearly or waiting for reason to put the leaves back in the dining room table. For those who do not prefer winter recreation and cold temperatures, this season is typically one of waiting, but spring always comes. This season will end. The crocuses, star flowers, daffodils and tulips will soon line our walking routes again. Buds and leaves will appear on the trees, and this coming season may feel like the most beautiful spring we have experienced on the Palouse. As the rolling hills turn from white to brown, and then from green to gold, may we recognize with gratitude and hope how the seasons are changing — both outside our windows and within ourselves.
Amanda Palmer is a doctoral student at the University of Idaho who has enjoyed watching the colorful changing of seasons on the Palouse since 2012.