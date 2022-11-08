Editor’s note: “Heard Around the West” appears monthly in the High Country News. Have a Western oddity you’d like to share? Write heard@hcn.org.

Weddings aren’t usually described as “gnarly,” but the word seems right for one ceremony on the scenic shores of Two Medicine Lake in Montana’s Glacier National Park.

Videographer Stanton Giles was filming the August nuptials when his camera was drawn from the groom’s promises of everlasting love to a dramatic commotion across the lake: A grizzly bear charged out of the bushes and tackled a moose calf while its mother looked on. Giles told Newsweek that the bride and groom were still in mid-vows when the wedding party noticed what was going on, and the festivities were forced to pause until the bear finished killing the calf. “He was there for just about as long as it took to kill the calf,” Giles said. “As soon as it died and quit struggling in the water, he dragged it back up into the trees.” The shocked guests weren’t sure how to react, Giles said — this sort of thing rarely comes up in etiquette manuals — though the suggestion was made to turn up the music to “drown out the sound of death.” The entire 3-minute-and-30-second scene was captured on video for posterity and uploaded to YouTube, where it’s been viewed over 400,000 times. Nature is beautiful and terrifying. And nuptials held in the great outdoors sometimes give new meaning to the words “till death do you part.”

