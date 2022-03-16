Idaho House Bill 718 is a classic example of the right intention but the completely wrong action.
The bill, which easily passed the House and was supported by local Reps. Brandon Mitchell and Caroline Nelson Troy, was approved by the Senate Education Committee on Monday — opposed only by Sen. David Nelson, who also represents this region. The bill, if passed, would require Idaho medical students to repay the state if they don’t practice medicine in Idaho.
Idaho does not have a public medical school. Instead, it subsidizes 50 medical students per year — 10 at the University of Utah School of Medicine and 40 at the University of Washington through the Idaho WWAMI program. These students don’t attend medical school for free — far from it. But the subsidy does allow them to enroll in these out-of-state medical schools at in-state tuition rates.
House Bill 718 would go after any of these students who, within one year of gaining their medical licenses or completing residency or fellowship, do not return to Idaho to practice for at least four years.
On its face, this seems like a good idea. Medical school is not inexpensive, and the subsidy per student is more than $40,000 each year. The multimillion-dollar annual investment may be budget dust in a ledger that’s in the billions, but it’s not nothing. The real issue is whether or not this tactic will help solve the state’s physician shortage.
According to the 2021 State Physician Workforce Report, released in January by the Association for American Medical Colleges, Idaho is last in the nation in physicians per capita. Considering more than 30 percent of Idaho’s 3,504 physicians are 60 or older, we’re on the verge of crisis.
Things look dire, for sure, and desperate times call for desperate measures. But penalizing former medical students who couldn’t find opportunities in the state isn’t the answer. For one, the Idaho WWAMI program reports that 51 percent of its graduates return to practice in the state. That number worried Idaho legislators, but in reality that’s not too shabby — in fact, it’s 10 percent higher than California’s retention rate and right on par with the state of Washington.
The real key to improving retention of Idaho medical students and increasing the number of practicing physicians is for Idaho to continue investing in its residency and fellowship programs.
Studies show that physicians are much more likely to practice where they completed residency, not where they went to medical school. And Idaho, for all its dead-last rankings, has an exceptionally high matriculation rate — it’s seventh in the nation for retaining the physicians it trains in its residency programs.
Idaho is already on the right track. From 2010 to 2020, the state increased the number of graduate medical education positions (residency and fellowship slots) by 163.5 percent — the fourth highest growth rate in the nation. And it has already grown beyond that, with increases to existing family medicine programs and the critically important addition of a pediatric residency program opening in Boise in 2023.
The state can address other specific shortages by funding the creation of specific residency programs. Among the items Idaho ranks last in is number of general surgeons per capita — Idaho has 5.5 for every 100,000 residents. Creating a general surgery program may not bring the state up to No. 1 overnight, but it will provide a perpetual flow of surgeons-in-training who can be recruited throughout the state as they complete rural rotations and fall in love with the hospitals and communities in which they train.
By investing in residency programs instead of going after WWAMI and University of Utah graduates, Idaho wins both ways. The state will continue to provide exceptional education to students through its existing medical school partnerships. Some of those graduates will scatter across the nation, doing good everywhere they go. More will have the opportunity to stay in the state as they complete their training through residency, working side-by-side with peers who come here from all over the world and who will likewise fall in love with this gem of a state and the good people who live here.
You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar, and you recruit more physicians with residency programs than with monetary penalties. House Bill 718 means well, but if it passes it hurts a lot of people and helps absolutely no one.
Note: The 2021 State Physician Workforce Report can be found at bit.ly/3KKMlHP.
Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.