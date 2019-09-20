Health insurance is a hot topic of debate on the political scene lately. In justifying single-payer programs, candidates have overlooked one reason medical care costs so much. The extra bookkeeping personnel needed by doctors and hospitals who are familiar with the plethora of private plans available adds costs to the billing process passed on to patients. This could be a major justification for single-payer plans. Unfortunately, some people believe this would not constitute sufficient justification for taking away their private insurance coverage.
Now, when an expensive medical procedure is recommended, the doctor has to prepare a justification for the procedure and get a pre-operative approval for insurance coverage, many times needing to submit copies of x-rays and lab reports — maybe even sometimes getting a second opinion before approval is given. If we allow any private coverage we need laws requiring all private insurers to meet and adopt a single set of simplified billing procedures and a very limited number of possible coverage plans and simplified preapproval procedures, therefore saving expensive time — also shortening the time the patient has to wait for treatment. When providers add these costs to all their bills, we all pay them because our insurance has to pay those costs.
I favor a government-operated single-payer plan for everyone but I don’t want to call it social security, though I’d want it run by the Social Security Administration because they do such a good job and have the machinery in place to operate such a plan. I envision offering several age-appropriate plans initially. For example, women my age don’t need maternity care but might still need care for the reproductive system. Better yet, it would be easier if all procedures were covered unless they are optional such as plastic surgery.
I would favor complete coverage of restorative surgery following injuries, babies born with hair lips, and the like. Those procedures done purely for cosmetic reasons such as facelifts probably should not be covered unless a medical or mental health reason can be found to justify them. Procedures such as removing the apron of abdominal flesh following weight loss can be justified if removal would prevent recurring yeast infections or the repeated formation of moles of the kind that can turn cancerous.
Another reason to keep coverage of a single-payer plan separate from existing Social Security is that it should be funded by two separate sources. My husband and I paid into Social Security for years before retiring and now I pay for Medicare coverage deducted monthly from my meager Social Security. Also, we need to make it clear to the public just how this proposed plan will be paid for. Medicare is NOT free. I paid into it and still pay a premium from my meager Social Security payment for that coverage.
The amount I pay is not prorated. For this new single-payer plan, I propose a prorated system for premium charges taking into account income and the number of people supported by that income. Some would pay nothing at all. Some form of Medicaid would be needed to cover visiting foreigners and those who fell through the cracks so hospitals wouldn’t have to eat those charges, therefore adding to their charges.
We need to regard health care as a basic human right.
Lenna Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. lj1105harding@gmail.com.ljharding.com.