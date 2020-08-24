This will come as zero surprise to my children: I’m not always 100 percent honest with them.
For the most part I try. Yes, I do eat ice cream in the family room after you go to bed. Yes, that ice cream was your special ice cream that you asked me to save. No, I’m not going to buy you more and then promise I won’t eat that, too.
But when my 13-year-old daughter asks why she can’t dye her hair black, it’s easier to lie to her than to share the actual truth.
The lie — you’re too young — is quick, easy, and to the point. It’s something I can defend. It’s something I can get other people to agree with.
The truth doesn’t share any of those qualities. The actual reason I won’t let her dye her hair black is because I crave the attention I get as her mother when people compliment her gorgeous auburn tresses and I don’t want to lose that part of my identity because while I have been complimented on many things in my life physical beauty has never been one of those things. I mean, dang, Gina! That’s a trip.
Being honest is hard, especially because it requires that we be honest with ourselves and our true motivations no matter how revealing and unflattering.
But when we’re talking about working through disagreements we won’t really get anywhere without that honesty.
Right now conversations about voting by mail are all the rage in this country — emphasis on the rage.
There are those who are all for it. Voting by mail increases turnout. It removes barriers from those who struggle to make it to polls. It’s already been done at the state level with great success.
And there are those who are vehemently opposed. Voting by mail is just asking for fraudulent outcomes. It costs too much. It only benefits one political party. Votes will get lost.
Some of those may be valid arguments, but I’d wager they aren’t the honest, full-story reason for most people. They certainly wouldn’t be mine.
I personally would want mail-in voting – because it’s easier for me. Physically going to a polling location requires time, effort, and coordination. While I care about the political process and I care about local, state, and federal election outcomes, I also find myself easily deterred.
You know that voting demographic that doesn’t turn out to vote when it’s raining? That’s me — I am that demographic. I also find ways I’d rather spend a sunny, beautiful day than in long lines indoors. And those lines — oh those lines. They’re just so … people-filled.
So if I’m being honest, “We should have mail-in voting because I’m lazy and antisocial” is my honest-to-goodness, deep-seeded truth. It’s not exactly a slogan one can be proud of.
As for opposition to voting by mail, if I were to oppose my deep-seeded truth would actually be closely related: Because it’s so easy.
If I were someone who took great pride in voting and who had made the physical effort to get to my designated polling location at the prescribed date and time — if I had always made that effort and many of my like-minded peers had always made that effort, then how is it fair to suddenly change up the rules and take away that required effort and sacrifice?
Set aside the arguments about people who haven’t had adequate access to physical polling locations or whose circumstances make it not just a sacrifice but an actual impossibility. Just based on the groups of people who could have been voting all along and opted not to, how is it fair that suddenly my vote is watered down by the flood of people who were never willing to put in the effort before? Why should those who didn’t care enough before now suddenly hold this sway and power that previously was mine?
Like I said, unflattering.
But if we can get to the truth, to the real motivation as to why we feel the way we do, we can stop rehashing the unproductive smoke-screen arguments and instead make some actual progress.
Like this: Sweetheart, you absolutely may dye your hair black … when you can pay for it yourself.
Jade Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.