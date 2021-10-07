Sometimes the daily battles we engage in can weigh on us heavily. When I yell across the house at my children to stop their screaming, a little battle in my mind must be fought. Another arises when I scold my children for spending too much time staring at electronics as I disappear to my bedroom to mindlessly scroll social media.
Other times I might miss the battles completely, as I eat unhealthy food I have denied my begging children. I follow different rules, I reassure myself. I must set my children up for self-discipline and obedience to expectations. I am looking out for their future.
My children hear what I say to them, but they also watch my example. I may fill my bowl with “way too many chips,” the same day I have reprimanded them for doing the same thing.
Children have a strong desire for justice, and as a parent, I must learn how justice truly applies within this relationship. While considering the inconsistencies in our behavior to our children is extremely important, we may also relate it directly to how we behave towards adults we disagree with.
How often do we negatively define people who call names? How often do we react angrily about individuals who express their anger? Do we ever consider with extreme disgust the sources of information others trust, and ridicule them for their disgust regarding the sources we trust? In many cases, with our children, the rules and standards for behavior truly aren’t the same. We really are doing our best to teach them how to live healthfully or safely. Our poor example notwithstanding, children are at a different developmental stage in their lives. With adults we disagree with, the situation is different.
As I read words that I feel are dishonest, distorted, misleading and inaccurate from “the other side,” I feel very strong negative emotions. I feel so fed up with a narrative I fervently disagree with. I wouldn’t necessarily argue there is something wrong with having these negative feelings or emotions. But how do we behave? Do we express these feelings out loud or in writing, denouncing large groups of people in a sweeping display of “righteous” judgement?
How often do we disparage the obvious (to us) cognitive dissonance “the other side” must daily live with, while completely disregarding the fact that we are often doing the same? Though we may feel we are on the side of truth, honor, scientific fact, or that which is right, so do they.
While we feel that our trusted sources are worthwhile, trustworthy, factual, and perhaps fairly unbiased, so do they. Don’t we believe that the values we stand for are the most important values to be honored? So do they.
Sometimes minds are changed. Sometimes hearts are opened to understanding and clear discussion. But that transformation does not occur within a context of ridicule and judgmental behavior. Progress is not made during an exchange of personal attacks. The more we make the same arguments we have already made, in a louder and angrier voice, the less we are heard.
Whether your circle of influence is large or small, nothing is more powerful than turning off your megaphone and listening. When you genuinely listen to your critics, your detractors, your opponents or even your enemies, incremental change occurs — on both sides of the battle line. We should not treat others like they are ignorant, no matter the reality of that statement. Everyone with an opinion has developed it based on their past experiences. The more we can understand about their experiences, the less we will simplify the basis for their views with useless and mean-spirited assumptions.
Never will there be a time when we all agree on beliefs and policies, but if we want positive change, we must start from our own small sphere of influence. Rather than shouting the loudest or having the “right” opinion on a matter, we must seek the shared connections between people. Our families and communities will thrive as we learn to coexist with our differences of opinion without descending to hateful or hypocritical behavior. We should aim daily for fewer battles within and without if we are seeking deeper peace in our lives.
Palmer is a doctoral student in the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences at the University of Idaho. She and her family have lived on the Palouse since 2012. Palmer’s research interests include youth camp programs and their alignment with missions/visions/values. She can be reached at palm1634@vandals.uidaho.edu.