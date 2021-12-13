Last week the father of one of my closest friends died from COVID-19. I didn’t hear about the devastating news for more than a week, however, because I was receiving care for COVID-19 pneumonia in the hospital and she felt it best not to tell me. So, yeah, that happened. Although I’ve been reading all the stories and reports and monitoring the statistics of all the people who have lost their lives to COVID-19 these last two years, now, my friend’s dad is the closest connection I’ve had to one of its victims.
And of course my friend and her family are also victims. All of the families, and friends, co-workers and community of those who have died from the virus are victims. And it hasn’t stopped. The reports say that the new variants will continue to surge and continue to make even more people sick, and then even more people will lose their lives and be mourned by their families, friends, co-workers and community.
The world is terrifying.
Even though I was vaccinated (but hadn’t yet gotten a booster) I still contracted a breakthrough COVID-19. My partner also came down with COVID-19. But because I have certain health setbacks I ended up in the hospital, while he came out relatively unscathed (crossing fingers).
Being hospitalized is not an experience I ever want to repeat, if I can help it, but I am grateful that I received several intravenous drip doses of Remdesivir, and that I received oxygen and that I was monitored and cared for. I spent four nights in the hospital, four sleepless, crappy, lonely, uncomfortable nights. On my stomach, in the recommended “planing” position.
Upon first being received into my room I was welcomed by way of the respiratory therapist on duty reading me the riot act, lest I not comply with regulation. I felt like I had stepped into the scene from the film “Full Metal Jacket” with the drill sergeant yelling into my face threatening to “screw off my head and sh** down my neck.”
At one point they took a break from hollering at me and softened their tone by explaining “I can be a bitch, but it’s only because I care.”
Ah, a method to their madness! I’d have to say their methods worked because whenever I felt even the slightest bit compelled to turn onto my side, I saw the therapist’s looming face in my mind’s eye and remained on my belly fearful that they might call their guy Vito to bust my thumbs and steal my wallet. This intimidation was in the interest of healing me. And keeping me off a ventilator. When asked if I would submit to a ventilator, I said no. I have no interest in being vented. When actually, I didn’t anticipate that it would ever come to that. But what do I know?
I was the only patient in the COVID-19 section for most of my time there. And I must have met and been poked, punched holes into, prodded, bled, cuffed and shot by 50 or more healthcare personnel. It was hard to keep anyone straight because everyone was masked, gowned and wearing helmets or welding headgear. It took two days of requesting Tylenol before anyone finally brought me a dose.
At one point a patient advocate came to my room to talk to me because I made a fuss about my IV becoming inflamed and excruciating. I had been refusing a new IV because it felt traumatic and I wanted a break. The nurse who pulled it out of my arm took little care at all and literally ripped out my hair beneath the starburst of awful tape. I had screamed. And I hollered. Why? It hurt like hell. A care worker told me that often patients get paranoid and start believing in conspiracy theories. As if that was an explanation for me.
At 3 a.m. a different nurse snuck into my room while I was half asleep and punched a hole in the back of my dominant hand for the new IV. I asked her to put it in the other hand and she scoffed at me. I asked her for a Tylenol and she argued with me, asking me whatever did I think I needed Tylenol for? I literally couldn’t move my hand. I called the nurse station and asked to change the IV and was told I’d have to wait. It was a drama.
I’m especially grateful to the care workers who took good care of me. All 976 of them, coming and going, and bringing me ice and Band-Aids and applesauce and resetting my alarms, bells, and whistles and putting stethoscopes to my lungs to listen for any of that nasty “crackle.” I’m home now, tethered by a blue tube to a big gray lung heaving in the corner of the living room. My blood oxygen levels are still on the low side, so I don’t know how much longer I have to worry about them. I’ve been sleeping, decadently, on my side, not in “plane position” and I hope it doesn’t off me.
I do feel stronger though. And that is reassuring. Except for the fear of ever leaving the house, or my partner leaving the house, and getting COVID19 again, everything’s great. I’m grateful for all the well wishes, the check-ins, the lovely gifts, and for family and friends bringing meals, sundries and groceries. I wish more people who are able to get vaccinated, get vaccinated, and I hope that everyone, and I mean everyone, would please mask the F up.
Midge is a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation and was raised by wolves in the Pacific Northwest. Her book of essays Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s was a finalist for a Washington State Book Award. She enjoys composting and frisky walks through dewy meadows. Midge lives in Moscow.