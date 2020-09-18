I’m writing this as I’m looking out the window at the worst smoke and fire haze I’ve seen here. I’m thinking that we not only should be fighting existing fires, but we should be planning for how we will prevent or at least reduce the damage from a repeat of this in future years.
Until we take climate change seriously on a global basis and take draconian measures to reverse it, we will be seeing a lot more smoke outside our windows. Until this happens, there are ways we can prevent or reduce some of the damage in the next few years.
One way is for rural property owners to create fire stops of various sorts, such as putting in layers of gravel or noncombustibles circling the area around their houses and outbuildings. If the area contains evergreen trees especially, the owner should prune off all the dead branches from the lower part of the trunk and rake up all the fallen cones and needles. Also keep the area under the tree free of dried vegetation such as tall grasses. If the area is vulnerable to fire, perhaps a wide area surrounding should be plowed up after raking up all dead vegetation. I realize this is a lot of work, but which is worse, losing houses and outbuildings and lives of people and animals? I think this is one time where assuming the worst will pay off.
When I lived on the coast, the entire area was rife with Scotch Broom that, while alive and green, flash burns like a dead Christmas tree. This nonnative plant was brought by immigrants who longed for a reminder of home. When I lived in Berkeley, Calif., I had to remove more than a truckload from the yard of a rental home we lived in near the top of the hills. I could see it along all the roads and highway median strips of the area. I suggest that eradication would be a good project for all who lost jobs due to the virus. I imagine there are other equally flammable plants that could use the same treatment.
Another idea I have is to use sheep and goats to graze, thus ridding roadsides of potentially flammable plants. Sheep eat grass, goats leafy wild flowers. There are already some people earning good money taking small herds of animals from place to place using portable fencing to keep them off the roads. They could be equally useful in forested areas near clusters of housing. In vulnerable areas especially, we need more signs to remind motorists to use their ashtrays. Over the years, many fires started by discarded butts and matches. The same is true of hikers and campers. Open fires in camps should be prohibited.
These people should bring a camp stove to cook on or bring food that doesn’t need heating or cooking. Careless people should be liable for damages and firefighting costs.
While there is little we can do to stop lightning fires, the guardians of our forests can do a lot to thin forests, and removing all loose combustibles and prunings. These should be chipped and composted or cut up to sell for firewood. Congress needs to appropriate money for this purpose and we should be actively lobbying them to do so. With so many unemployed, we should revive the old Civilian Conservation Corps to do these chores.
It’s time to drag out all our old Smokey Bear signs. We are all assigned guardians of our forests and natural resources. Let’s raise our voices and demand some action at every level of government. Those with able bodies can actually volunteer for cleanup projects — the rest of us can pay for it. Let’s not wait until nature takes over and does the job for us in a manner we really won’t like. Remember the old saying, a stitch in time saves nine — it applies here and now in spades.
Lenna Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.