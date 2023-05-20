Aboard the papal plane April 30, Pope Francis said talks were underway to return artifacts to Indigenous people in Canada.

If it happens, this is massive for all Indigenous people.

For generations, Indigenous people have been asking for objects taken during colonization of their traditional homelands to be returned. Some of the objects are sacred, but many items are human remains. The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples said human remains and funerary objects should be returned to the individual tribes.