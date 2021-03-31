Monday the world let out a collective sigh when the Ever Given became unstuck in the Suez Canal.
Prior to this international news story, my knowledge of canals was limited to the much smaller version (more commonly referred to as ditches) that I used to float in innertubes during lazy summer days while growing up in the country. I was ignorant to the relevance of this human-made waterway in distant Egypt and just how many of my personal effects took this shortcut between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean on their way to my front door.
Ignorant, that is, until this business with the Ever Given. This massive container ship — stretching about 1,300 feet and weighing more than 200,000 tons (that’s 400 million pounds!) — ran aground in the canal while on route to the Netherlands from Malaysia. With its bow wedged on one bank and its stern nearly touching the other, it completely blocked all traffic through the busy canal for six long days.
Time is money, and in this case each day cost an estimated $10 billion. Accordingly, extraction efforts were taken monumentally seriously. Emptying the ballast tanks may have lightened the load enough to dislodge the vessel, but it ran the risk of destabilizing the whole kit and caboodle. And unloading the cargo sounded simple enough but was anything but.
So instead for nearly a week excavators strategically dug and tugboats tactically tugged until finally, with an assist from the full moon bringing in a high tide, the ship was freed.
As the country begins to emerge from its COVID-induced cocoon, one of the first returns to normalcy is the least welcome — the reemergence of mass shootings. From Boulder to Atlanta, it’s clear that our nation is stuck, entrenched in a pattern of gun violence.
Second only to the individual lives lost, the great tragedy of it all is how much unnecessary division the issue perpetuations. At a time we should be focused on digging our way out, far too many of us are hellbent on digging in.
The objective in the Suez Canal was clear — get the gigantic ship un-wedged and out of the way so regular traffic could resume. I don’t remember there ever being a clear objective regarding gun violence. I barely remember the last time the national conversation about gun violence actually centered on gun violence. We talk over one another about gun control and Second Amendment rights.
We need a simple, shared goal: To lessen the extent of gun violence in our nation. Or, put more directly, our whole focus needs to be on saving lives.
We either want less gun violence in this country or we don’t. If we do, then all ideas are on the table, to be initially screened based on the answer to this simple question: Could this save lives? If the answer is yes, it goes in the pile of possibilities to be further vetted and ranked based on efficacy and feasibility. And if not? It is a distraction, regardless of how good a partisan rallying cry or lobbying soundbite. It gets thrown out with the trash and we move one, laser focused on our newfound, shared objective.
That, of course, requires compromise. As much as I personally hate the idea of arming more “good” guys in order to lessen gun violence, I have to be willing to hear it out, look objectively at data, and consider its worthiness. As much as you don’t want any semblance of restrictions on your right to bear arms, you have to be willing to entertain the notion of national safe storage laws.
There is no single magic bullet to solve the crisis of gun violence in America; it’s going to take efforts on many fronts, all working in tandem to pull us off the shore. It’s appropriate for us to have differing opinions on the best way to free the ship, and by all means everyone should have a chance to say their piece. But we will never get unstuck if the tugboats keep playing tug of war.
Jade Stellmon set sail for a three-hourtour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.