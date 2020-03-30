I’ve said it many times to anyone who will listen: I love living in Moscow.
I love it during University of Idaho Homecoming when the streets are filled with Vandal spirit (even in pouring rain). I especially love it on a warm, sunny farmers market Saturday when our local businesses, farmers, crafts people, musicians and artists get to show off their hard work.
And I love it even more now, during a global pandemic. Why? Because our community never fails to show up for each other.
I see people buying takeout or gift cards from as many local restaurants and businesses as they can. I see restaurants (like Mad Greek in Moscow or Oak on Main in Pullman), schools and churches providing free meals for children or people in need. I see businesses like Safari Pearl setting up in-store food banks.
I see our local universities adapting their food pantries so they’re still accessible. I see Moscow-based company Northwest River Supplies redirecting parts of their supply chain, logistics and distribution operations to provide personal protective equipment to local first responders and healthcare workers.
I see Moscow residents checking on their elderly neighbors, offering to pick up supplies for them on their next grocery store run. I see people sewing handmade face masks for healthcare workers at Gritman Medical Center. I see people smiling and waving to each other on the streets – from six feet away, of course. I see our city and county officials making difficult choices in an effort to protect our community.
I’m sure I’m missing many other examples.
And in true Moscow fashion, we’ve done all of this on our own terms. Our residents were staying home and distancing before it was officially required by Idaho Gov. Brad Little last week. Our Main Street businesses closed or moved to an alternative format on their own volition. Same with University of Idaho and the Moscow School District.
We did all of this because it was the right thing to do. Not because we wanted to destroy our own economy for kicks and giggles or hop on some liberal ideological bandwagon. No, we collectively made these sacrifices for the health of our community and of our more vulnerable neighbors. We listened to recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and the White House.
And that, my friends, takes courage. It’s not easy to make those decisions, particularly for small business owners who have undoubtedly had to lay off staff. My parents are also small business owners in the Boise area, and I know this has all weighed heavily on them, too.
I am grateful to Gov. Little for making a statewide stay-home order. I wish he had done it sooner, because now I worry that communities like Moscow, which shut down by choice, will likely be locked down longer because other Idaho communities did not make that same sacrifice. But I can also appreciate Gov. Little’s difficult position being in charge of a largely rural state with diverse economic needs.
I don’t think any of us knows the perfect way to respond to a pandemic. And we won’t know for a while yet if what we’ve done here in Moscow was too little, too much, or just enough. Only time will tell. I fear it is only a matter of time until we have confirmed COVID-19 cases here.
In the meantime, I will continue to stay home and dream of those warm, sunny farmers market Saturdays when I can walk among my neighbors and hug my friends again. When I can eat inside a restaurant or hear the comforting buzz of activity in one of our Main Street coffee shops.
And I will continue to be proud of Moscow for the way we’ve responded thus far. Our community really is in it together.
Meredith Metsker is an Idaho native, University of Idaho alumna and 10-year Moscow resident. A former journalist, she now works in marketing for Emsi, serves on the board of directors for Sojourners’ Alliance and is a big fan of civic engagement.