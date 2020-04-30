I have been incredibly fortunate to have some amazing teachers in my life.
From Mrs. Neznanski who taught me how to read and tell time in first grade. To Mrs. Williams who helped us raise crayfish in third grade. To Mr. Vitrano in 10th grade who began every class with his 12-string guitar and a folk song. To my journalism professors who showed me how to use a camera, edit video and write a compelling lead.
All of my most memorable learning experiences (particularly in elementary and high school) happened in the classroom. When a teacher could talk to me face to face and see, in real time, what my learning process looked like and make corrections as necessary.
I’ve been reflecting on these K-12 experiences lately as I think about what students and teachers must be going through right now as they navigate remote learning in the wake of COVID-19. That face-to-face interaction is gone.
I imagine it’s difficult for teachers to provide the same level of real-time support online as they can in the classroom. In person, they can monitor a student’s progress and assess what the student needs in that moment.
Instead, with distance learning, teachers might find out after the fact that a student struggled with a lesson. And sometimes that can be detrimental to the student’s learning because they got so frustrated that they shut down, and teachers didn’t know they were at that point. In the classroom, teachers can provide the support to make learning challenging but fun, not challenging and frustrating.
One of my best friends is an elementary teacher here on the Palouse, and she said the hardest part of distance learning is not being with her kids. The jokes, laughs, and pure joy they bring to her job is gone. And while her students are still completing their work, it’s not the same. I can only imagine that the fact this all happened so close to the end of the school year makes it even worse. Most teachers won’t get to see their students again.
Then there are the technical challenges, particularly for teachers (and students) in rural school districts. I take it for granted that my husband and I can both use the internet at the same time with no issues. But not everyone has that same access.
Teaching is always a 24/7 job. My friend said she is constantly thinking about her kids and how she can be the best teacher for them. With remote learning, that has all been intensified. When the entire teaching program is run through technology, it’s even harder to turn work off.
I know this is a frustrating and scary time, and we’re all doing the best we can. Not only are students learning how to be in school online, but it’s brand new for many K-12 teachers, too. And there was very little time to prepare. Since I don’t have children, I can also only imagine how difficult remote learning is for parents, as well.
But I just want to give a shout out to teachers. They are absolute treasures and play a critical role in a child’s life.
I also want to give a shout out to coaches. They may not be in a classroom, but coaches are teachers in a different way. And with spring sports canceled, a lot of students are missing out on those valuable out-of-class learning experiences. And I’m sure a lot of coaches are missing their players.
If there’s a silver lining to this pandemic, I hope it’s that we all appreciate our teachers a little more. What they do for students, both in the classroom and during the time they spend prepping for classes, is nothing short of heroic. They deserve to be celebrated.
They also deserve to be protected. Classrooms are petri dishes of germs. And while students may survive COVID-19, their teachers might not be so lucky. Online learning is challenging for everyone, but we shouldn’t rush into reopening schools before it’s safe for students and staff.
Please join me in thanking a teacher today. And for God’s sake, let’s pay them more.
Meredith Metsker is an Idaho native, University of Idaho alumna and 10-year Moscow resident. A former journalist, she now works in marketing for Emsi, serves on the board of directors for Sojourners’ Alliance and is a big fan of civic engagement.