A typical day in the life of a Native American as imagined by most Americans ...
I rise mystically with the dawn inside my tipi, hogan or wigwam, and depending on the day of the week, I’ll either talk to the trees, listen to the wind, predict the weather or conjure the rain. There are loveable beavers to consult with, frolicking deer to weigh in on important climate change issues, and buffalo to keep from goring the tourists.
Like each and every morning, my environment is a majestic postcard sunrise, and whether I’m camped in the mountains, the plains, desert or shore, I am eager to heed its call. I acknowledge Mother Earth, and the entities that manage the lands: the Department of the Interior, Fish and Wildlife, the National Park Service, and the Bureau of Land Management, to name just a few. It is important to give voice to the stewards and economic caretakers of what was once millions of tracts and acres of vital water and resources belonging to us, the Native Americans.
I plait my cascading river of hair, wrap my Pendleton blanket around my shoulders, secure it at the waist with woven corn husks, or straps of buckskin, and adjust my rabbit fur leggings, so I can make my way to my corn, beans, and squash parcel of divine paradise. Along the way, I check my traplines, gather medicines and botanicals, and on occasion accept Academy Awards in the stead of Hollywood celebrities.
Along my journey’s path, falcons and eagles, and many other wingeds, cry out greetings and drop their feathers to me as gifts. I am one with the heart of the forest, or shore, or desert, etc. … and wolves, bears, salmon or panthers send me mystic messages and predictions regarding the great mysteries of the universe, for I am also one with the four-leggeds. Naturally, this makes me inordinately wise. Wise enough to move objects with my mind? Wise enough to repossess all that was stolen from my people? Well, maybe? Maybe not?
It’s complicated.
Being sacred is a profound calling and in this modern world, where I must walk in two worlds, a very strenuous calling. But such is my existence, fierce as a hawk’s gaze, intrepid as a cliff, perilous as a white-water canoe adventure. Call me Pocahontas. Call me Sacagewea. Call me Tiger Lily. Whatever convenient frame of reference you have.
Yes, my grandfather once haunted the sides of the nation’s highways while motorists threw fast food containers at his feet, his one single tear cascaded down his monolith-sized cheeks. Yes, my uncle once rode with the Lone Ranger. Yes, he wore a bird on his head. We tried to tell him it was ridiculous, but it was his way, and America loved it, anyway.
Yes, my beautiful auntie once graced the side of a butter box, but went MIA and out of the picture, the world panicked but no one looked for her. Yes, OK, your great, great grandmother was a Cherokee princess. No, I don’t know her. Yes, I get asked that a lot. Yes, high cheekbones. No, not like the Ewoks from Star Wars. That’s a fictional galaxy.
After my rough days of healing the Earth, singing honor songs and drumming to the music of the spheres, I prepare for my vision quest and commune with the spirits of horses, wild horses.
I prepare a feast to honor all of life in the universe, and then consume every part of the buffalo; I weave a basket, spin a dreamcatcher, and pray and pray and pray.
Midge is a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation and was raised by wolves in the Pacific Northwest. Her book of essays Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s was a finalist for a Washington State Book Award. She enjoys composting and frisky walks through dewy meadows. Midge lives in Moscow.