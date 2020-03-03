Why are we so afraid of being counted? The Founding Fathers obviously believed it was important to enumerate the new country’s population on a regular basis and therefore included a census count every decade. The United States was primarily a rural country with a small population spread throughout the 13 states. It was essential for the newly empowered federal government to ensure all citizens were able to reap the benefits due them. That need to count the population continues. And this year, the census is tasked with counting every person where they are living on April 1, the official day of the census.
It is essential everyone is counted only once and in their correct location.
An accurate count is in your best interest. It is important because population information collected for the 2020 census will have substantial and lasting impacts on all communities and our nation for the next 10 years. Federal funds, grants, and support to the states, counties and communities in the amount of more than $675 billion will be distributed based on the census numbers. More than 300 federal spending programs use the census numbers to determine the money to be dispersed among schools, hospitals, infrastructure, public works, nutritional, public safety and many other programs. The amount dispersed is based on the number of people in an area, making it vital that everyone is counted so that each community receives its proper allotment.
One of the problems with a community not receiving the funds due them is the undercount population. Rural area and young children, especially 5 and younger, are two of the undercount population.
Another group is college and university students. The student population is counted where they live April 1, not where their parents live. Of course, this makes sense as they are using the services of the community, in which they are living most of the year.
The George Washington Institute of Public Policy shows Idaho received $3.6 billion in FY 2016. With figures like that, it’s easy to see an undercount can mean a significant loss in revenue, which would otherwise benefit an area or program.
Residents of the 50 states and District of Columbia pay taxes to the federal government. In turn, the federal government returns some of that tax money to the states based on population. Idaho is one of 40 states receiving more back than they sent to the federal government.
In fact, Idaho depends on the returned tax receipts for one-third of its basic revenue. That’s a large part of what’s distributed to local governments and agencies to provide the security and amenities that make a community livable.
If some Idaho residents aren’t counted because they decided not to participate in the census, that means whatever money is attached to those additional people will not come back to the Gem State. If thousands aren’t counted, that’s a significant amount of lost revenue.
Plus, those uncounted will continue to benefit from federal money although it will be diminished by their lack of participation. It’s a snowball effect without a good outcome. We can ill afford to miss a single resident. Participation in the census takes little time but means so much more in the future.
With increased population in Idaho, it is crucial for an accurate count so that each community receives the funding to support its residents.
The census information is confidential. Under Title 13 of the U.S. Code, the U.S. Census Bureau is required to maintain confidentiality of your data.
Private information including names, addresses, Social Security numbers and telephone numbers may not be disclosed or published. Personal information cannot be used against respondents by any government or courts. Violation of this law is punishable by fine, imprisonment or both. The information may only be used for statistical purposes.
In addition to funding, every 10 years census numbers are used to determine the redrawing of district lines for our U.S. House of Representatives and for our state legislators. This is done to ensure equitable and fair representation as a result of population shifts.
You count. You are important not only to you, but to your community. Complete your census form and say, “I count.”
Susan Ripley is the president of the League of Women Voters of Idaho. She lives in Moscow.