I was recently contacted by local ninth-grade students working on a project to identify community challenges and develop strategies to address them. I’m not sure if it was a coincidence, but their focus was teen mental illness and May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
No matter the timing, it is always important to be aware of the issues related to mental illness. This month’s focus provides a convenient backdrop for such conversations. In that spirit, I’ll share my answers to the thoughtful questions from Madison, Athziri, and Rylie:
Are mental illness cases increasing?
Yes, and not just because of the pandemic. World Health Organization data shows mental illness was on the rise before COVID-19. Mental Health America notes that suicidal ideation among adults in the U.S. has increased every year since 2011-12 and an increasing number of young people are experiencing major depression. In 2015, nearly one in 10 Idaho youth age 12-17 experienced at least one major depressive episode. That figure has nearly doubled as of the 2022 report — an increase of more than 14,000 students.
What can make a difference for someone with mental illness?
Recognize that mental illness is a medical condition, for which early diagnosis and proper treatment makes a difference. Know the signs of mental illness, and talk about it without ridicule, judgment, or shame to foster an environment in which anyone can feel safe seeking support. As half of all chronic mental illness begins by the age of 14, three-quarters by the age of 24 (per the National Institute of Mental Health), this is critical for young people and those who care for and work with them.
What is the National Alliance for Mental Illness, or NAMI, doing to solve this problem in Idaho?
NAMI educates, advocates, and provides support to people with mental illness and those who care for them. We have in-person and virtual courses for individuals and families, and host support groups statewide where participants can confidentially share, learn, and feel less isolated. We advocate for policies that support people with mental illness and reduce stigma.
What is your greatest challenge?
Some might think it’s the lack of access to resources in our rural state, or the expense of treatment. I think it’s the need to change how we think about mental illness.
Education improves our understanding and awareness, prompting a more effective approach in addressing it.
When a parent realizes anxiety or depression are the cause of a young person’s defiance, or inability to get out of bed, they might seek help rather than punish her for defiance or laziness.
When an employer recognizes the signs of mental illness in the workplace, they might make accommodations, address burn out, and offer benefits that include employee assistance programs and insurance coverage for mental health care.
When we collectively recognize the prevalence of mental illness and its impact, we encourage lawmakers to make policy decisions that reduce harm to people with mental illness and fund mental health care programs.
Awareness and education lead to action. That’s why we have a mental health awareness month.
What others do to help? Learn about mental illness. Volunteer and contribute to organizations working to educate and support people who have it.
Understand that mental illness is a medical condition for which there is treatment.
Believe that recovery is possible. Listen with compassion and share your own challenges to normalize conversations about mental health.
And finally, do you think the problem will improve?
Absolutely. If we’re willing to educate ourselves, fight stigma, and seek support for ourselves and our loved ones, we all can and will make a difference in Idaho.
Markley is the executive director of NAMI Idaho, the state organization of the National Alliance for Mental Illness.