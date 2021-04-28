My friend Bob once told me I have a gift for oversharing. I’m not sure he meant it as a compliment. He said it in response to a picture I had posted on social media of my hair first thing that morning. I must have been breakdancing in my sleep; it definitely was not the hairdo of someone who got a good night’s rest.
Bob’s observation wasn’t wrong. Not only do I share unflattering selfies with the tongue-in-cheek tag #iwokeuplikethis, I’ve been known to post my most embarrassing moments, self-deprecating anecdotes, and don’t forget the darndest things my kids say.
Sometimes I overshare for the sake of humor or to embarrass my husband (he looks so cute when his face turns all red), but occasionally my reasons are more noble. In my healthcare-adjacent career, I’ve seen firsthand the impact of early intervention for just about every ailment. So I eagerly overshare pictures of the gnarly scar on my back to compel my old tanning bed buddies to hightail it to the dermatologist office. I overshare the experience of my first mammogram (certainly squishy, but not as squishy as I was expecting) in case it reminds someone to schedule their annual physical.
Most importantly, I openly overshare the mental health treatment I receive in order to be the best and safest version of myself. I share that vulnerability just in case my experience makes it easier for someone else to seek help — paying forward what brave and vocal friends did to give me the courage to tell my primary care physician my needs.
I was lucky — we found the right medication and right dose right off the bat and I’ve been in a manageable place ever since. I know from recent struggles navigating mental health care for a loved one that my experience is the exception, not the rule. The world is severely deficient in mental and behavioral health infrastructure.
Here on the Palouse we certainly don’t have what we need. Local entities have tried to address the shortage with varying degrees of success. Gritman Medical Center thought it struck gold in 2018 when it recruited not one but two psychiatrists after five years of searching. But psychiatric services proved not to be profitable and therefore unsustainable. When one psychiatrist left for another job, the hospital ended its contract with the other and quietly shuttered the clinic doors less than two years after it opened.
Nationally, things don’t fare any better. The Health Resources and Services Administration estimates that in 2013, 40-45 million Americans (roughly 20 percent of the population) may have needed but did not receive mental health services. It also projects that by 2025, the total number of psychiatrists in the country will actually decrease, with physicians going into practice not fully replacing those retiring. Other mental health practitioners (psychologists, therapists, counselors, etc.) show similar trends; certainly none show the kind of growth necessary to cover unmet 2013 needs let alone 2021 post-pandemic demands.
The challenges are numerous, so aside from upping my daily dose of anxiety pills, what can be done?
My pipedream is universal health care that includes a strong mental health component, but short of that I’ll gladly take a federal mental health system. Health insurance lobbying efforts won’t stand in the way, since they only pretend to cover mental health services as it is. Big picture, it could show the nation how effective universal health care can be, and right off the bat it would address the greatest need which no one is currently incentivized to solve.
Here at the local level there are things we can try. We can fund scholarships earmarked for future mental health professionals. We can encourage local healthcare leaders to keep mental health top of the page on their strategic plans. We can pressure legislatures to help with funding.
And individually we can overshare. We can share our positive experiences seeking and receiving mental health care, and we can be more transparent about the impact of current care gaps so it’s no longer an invisible, unspoken problem we all know is lurking in the shadows but no one openly acknowledges.
Mental health care is health care. The needs are just as real and consequential as insulin for a diabetic and surgery for an inflamed appendix. Maybe if we start oversharing, we just might make a difference.
Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.