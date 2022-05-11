Yesterday I had a hysterectomy. Between Moscow-Pullman OB/GYN and Pullman Regional Hospital, my care was exceptional. It was evident I was in qualified, experienced hands.
The entire care team likely has had plenty of opportunities to hone their skills considering hysterectomies are far and away one of the most common medical procedures women undergo. In fact, according to the CDC’s section on women’s reproductive health one in three women in the United States will have a hysterectomy by the time they are 60 years old.
It pains me to admit this since I still think I pass for 25, but I currently check the box that reads “40-55 years old.” I’m right in that meaty demographic ripe for uterus removal. Yet of the many, many women I know, I am only aware of a small handful who have undergone a hysterectomy. I suspect that’s not because my circle of friends is abnormally healthy — it’s because our society has made it taboo for women to talk about their own reproductive health.
We certainly don’t talk about periods. During a recent LPGA tournament, veteran golf broadcaster Jerry Foltz asked Lydia Ko, a 25-year-old golfer from New Zealand, about some stretches her physiotherapist was helping her with during the tournament.
“It’s that time of the month,” she volunteered.
This wasn’t Foltz’s first rodeo; he’s been covering the Ladies Professional Golf Association for years. Yet Ko’s direct response left him speechless — because we don’t talk about the impact menstrual cycles have on athletes. And the entire interaction made national news — because a woman talking matter-of-factly about her period is rare enough to constitute as clickbait.
Not only do we not talk about periods, but we are conditioned to actively hide any evidence of their existence. We carry little zipper pouches, or we tuck items into our waistband and hope they don’t fall down our pantleg because women’s pants almost never have pockets (don’t even get me started). We can carry toilet paper out in the open without shame despite its role in the bathroom, but heaven forbid anyone sees the small cylindrical contraption or the thin square item in a yellow plastic wrapper.
We do talk about pregnancy, but we’re cautioned not to make any sort of public announcement until the second trimester. The intent may be to avoid difficult conversations with the masses should that pregnancy end in a miscarriage, but the impact has been generations of women grieving alone — because we don’t talk about miscarriage.
We simply don’t talk about any of it: periods, miscarriages, abortions, hysterectomies, post-partum depression, breastfeeding and mastitis, infertility, sterilization, ovarian cysts, endometriosis. We don’t even talk about menopause even though virtually half the world’s population will go through it. It is more socially acceptable to talk about a colonoscopy — a tube up the rectum — than about a hormone-induced hot flash. We are conditioned to suffer in silence.
It doesn’t have to be this way.
When the right people are at the proverbial table and when they brush away the stigma of speaking up, amazing things happen. Last October, Portland’s city council unanimously approved a policy amendment that grants public employees up to three days of bereavement leave after a pregnancy loss. It seems obvious, but in fact it’s revolutionary. It’s believed to be the first such policy in the nation to acknowledge bereavement for all forms of pregnancy loss.
In contrast, when the wrong people are at the table, they impose their own perceptions about women’s motivations and experiences.
As a result, we get policies and laws that limit women’s autonomy, intentionally inflict shame and emotional trauma to individuals already suffering and assume the worst about women’s character and intentions — all coming from a place of ignorance and judgment.
As seats at the table open, we need to fill them with voices that represent women. And all women need to reclaim the narrative. We can start by refusing to be silent about our own reproductive health experiences.
Now, I’m going to get my uterus-less self into bed. I’ve got a lot of recovering to do, which I plan to do openly for the benefit of the 1 in 3 around me who have or will be going through the same experience — and for the rest of the world who has no idea.
Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.