The devastation in Ukraine has made my heart heavy and my eyes downcast many times in the last two weeks. With my eyes on the ground, however, I have noticed the snowdrops blooming and many points of green beginning to emerge from the frozen ground. There are few things more hopeful to my soul than the vivid greens returning to the natural world, after months of grays, browns and frozen white. Though there is still so much powerful good to be found in the world, the tragedy and heartbreak for the people of Ukraine can be overshadowing. How do we get through, overcoming feelings of helplessness or depression?
Several times this week, I have passed by my parents’ home here in Moscow, and I have talked with my Mom as she has been clearing the layers of leaves and twigs out of her flower beds. I admired the dozens of vibrant green plants poking their first green leaves through the soil. Many who read my column also regularly read hers — and mourn the recent passing of her famous garden staffer and companion, Benjamin Badkitten. The garden is a healing place for her, as the outdoors is for me. A first look at her late-winter garden may have showed a matted layer of rotted leaves. Some time and careful work reveal those strong and hopeful sprouts.
We all have varying capacities for supporting the people most impacted by the invasion of Ukraine. I can definitely share my own experience with feeling a moral obligation to stay caught up on every piece of news about the war, as though knowing more will help the hurting people. However, I find that filling my heart and mind with the images and words of tragedy weighs me down to the point where I have a difficult time functioning effectively in the rest of my life. Writing these words is hard, making dinner is hard, and trying to catch up in my coursework and work tasks is extremely hard.
As during other times of worry and uncertainty, being highly informed brings my mental health to a dark place. I know I am not alone in this. We must consciously recognize what is happening inside ourselves and take steps to balance the incoming news. If we care so much to try to read everything, there is very little chance we will turn away completely. We don’t need to fear a lapse into apathy. Just as we must look in particular places right now for the hopeful green of spring, we must be selective with our mental focus during this time.
If we are in a place where we can give money or resources to support Ukraine, taking this action may lift some feelings of helplessness. Messages and statements of support also make an impact. We can always send genuine prayers or positive thoughts. And there are so many meaningful things we can do within our sphere of daily influence. We can support our free press. We can teach our children about justice and the value of life. We can take steps towards a stronger community here, by building relationships and working together.
As I walked with my 12-year-old son a couple of days ago, I pointed out to him the bulbs emerging from the ground, and I saw how they made him smile too. I told him I was going to be writing my article about the hopeful bits of green, and after a moment’s pause, he asked, “So, kind of like, as the numbers go down, the flowers come up?”
The drop in the number of COVID-19 cases in our community has lightened my son’s anxiety considerably, while the images and reports of the war in Ukraine have not emotionally impacted him quite so directly.
It is hard for me to believe that anything could be so extreme as to make the seriousness of the pandemic fade to the background. And yet, here we are.
But the numbers have indeed gone down, and we can feel gratitude for this change. I hope we will look for the emerging flowers each day and watch the progress of growth and hope, even as we walk through this extremely difficult time in history.
Palmer is a doctoral student in Education at the University of Idaho, researching youth development through overnight camp programs. She has found beauty and hope on the Palouse with her husband and four children since 2012. Palmer can be reached at acpalmer@uidaho.edu.