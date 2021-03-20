I promised myself that if Deb Haaland was appointed to serve as Department of the Interior secretary, that I would write an op-ed titled ‘Indian in the Cabinet.’ ”
Jay ignored me and kept looking at the TV.
“Hello? Buh-duh-bum-tsh. Hey, I made a joke, get it?”
“Sure, like a skeleton in the closet.” Jay said.
“Huh? No. You haven’t heard of “Indian in the Cupboard?’”
“Uh … ”
“It’s a best-selling kid’s book that was made into a movie. It’s about a miniature 18th century Indian that a little boy finds living in his cupboard.”
“Oh? No, I haven’t heard of that.” Jay said.
So much for my career in comedy. Wah-wah-wah-wah. But seriously, I don’t mean to downplay the momentousness of this unprecedented occasion, so I’ll clarify what should have been the lede: Deb Haaland, a citizen of the Laguna Pueblo, was confirmed as the first Indigenous U.S. secretary of the interior. And the first Indigenous person to ever serve in a U.S. presidential cabinet.
What does this mean for the United States? It means that the U.S. has a leader who is eminently qualified to protect federal lands and natural resources. Haaland’s family tree goes back 35 generations on U.S. soil, equivalent to 1,000 years, from before America was, well … America. And 500 years before Columbus — you know that dude whom Natives are always bashing on every year? Who else would be better to oversee protection of land and water than an indigenous person?
“Today I stand on my ancestors’ shoulders ready to serve as the first Native American cabinet secretary. Follow me for updates on how we’re building back better, protecting out public lands, and creating an equitable clean energy economy for all Americans.” — Secretary Deb Haaland
What does a secretary of the interior do? Madame Secretary Haaland will manage 500 million acres of federal and tribal land. She will oversee relations between the U.S. government and 574 federally recognized Native nations. She will lead the Bureau of Land Management, the United States Geological Survey, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the National Park Service. Secretary Haaland will innovate policies for progressive energy that rely less on fossil fuels like oil and gas, and will move toward clean energy such as wind and solar.
“My life experiences give me hope for the future. If an indigenous woman from humble beginnings can be confirmed as secretary of the interior, our country and its promise still holds true for everyone.” — Secretary Deb Haaland
Why are indigenous people so thrilled about Secretary Haaland’s confirmation? Because for generations, Native people have been robbed of our lands, waters, resources and agency. The “Indian in the Cupboard” actually is an apt metaphor for the relationship between the U.S. government and Native peoples, if one considers what little power and visibility Natives have had in determining the management of their own lands and resources. Lands and waters that are poisoned by uranium, oil pipelines and nuclear waste. There is immense hope that Secretary Haaland will utilize her position to enact important changes that impact the environment and address climate change.
“This is all of our country, this is our mother. You’ve heard the earth referred to as “mother earth.” It’s difficult to not feel obligated to protect this land, and I feel that every indigenous person in this country understands that.” — Secretary Deb Haaland.
How do the bears feel about Haaland’s appointment? In 2019, while serving as a house representative, Secretary Haaland co-sponsored legislation placing federal protections for grizzly bears in the Lower 48. During Haaland’s confirmation hearing her support of the bill was called into question by Senator Steve Daines (R, Mont). Haaland answered Daines’ question as to why she co-sponsored the bill with “I was caring about the bears.”
Tiffany Midge is a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation and was raised by wolves in the Pacific Northwest. Her book of essays Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s was a finalist for a Washington State Book Award. She enjoys composting and frisky walks through dewy meadows. Midge lives in Moscow.