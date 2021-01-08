I heard that one gal said she was staying up New Year’s Eve to make sure the old year actually left. I trusted Mother Nature better and went to bed at 11. But I did say good riddance to that old one as did most people I know, though the driving reasons might have been different.
The problems facing us last year remain — the virus persists and that man is still in the White House. I suspect he still has a lot of mischief tucked up his sleeve for, not only his remaining days in office, but I bet he will be sniping at Biden’s efforts and making trouble for him long after Trump is finally hauled out kicking and screaming.
I grew up in the tradition of making New Year’s resolutions, few of which were ever kept. I still think it is still worthwhile to take stock, set some goals and at least try to improve. If I were to make some resolutions now, I’d start with not procrastinating so much. I remember at my 10th high school reunion, one of the gals wore a badge that said “just doit” without the space. It is a good saying. I use it occasionally when I’m mad at myself for putting stuff off. I try to remember how good I feel when I just doit. Unfortunately, I am still good at making excuses to myself for failing to follow through with plans to tackle those jobs I’ve been postponing, some for years.
Another resolution would be to quit cheating on my diet. My doctor gave me a goal and I almost reached it before the holidays. I’m now five pounds heavier than I was at my recent low. Because the holidays brought fewer rewards in the form of celebrations with family and or friends, I compensated by indulging in calorie-rich food. The leftovers are still in the kitchen tempting me. It may be awhile before I keep any resolution on that subject but I’m still determined to reach that goal yet.
Lately, I’ve been doing a lot of interior weeding and organizing what is left. I have several piles of stuff sitting around waiting for me to finish dealing with them. Some of the mess is stuff that I’ve decided to get rid of, but delivering it to the places I’ve chosen is delayed — again by the virus. Some will go to thrift stores, the library, the Historical Society and Depot project, the food bank or Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse. They aren’t ready for them yet. So, my basement couch is piled high with these potential discards. I’m hoping things will open up enough by the time of my daughter’s next visit so she can help me with carrying them to the car etc. and that I’ve finished my sorting and deciding by then. Wish me luck.
The one resolution made and kept after two expensive falls is to stay inside when it is slippery outside. If I can’t get from my side door to the garage safely, and my destination is likely well shoveled or de-iced, I’m in — which is good until it means not getting the exercise I need. I try to discipline myself to do more while I’m inside, but that is not happening as well as it should.
Before the virus, I was going to the pool three days a week for two hours. I sense I’ve lost a lot of the strength I had gained because of pool closures and bad weather keeping me in. I hope things open up by spring so I can resume that schedule again.
I suspect I’m not alone with these problems. For those who share these situations, I can empathize. Maybe we need to organize a method of mutual encouragement, and rewarding each other in some ways so we have better incentives to keep our resolutions.
Lenna Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.