Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Scattered snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. High 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. The rain and snow will change to rain showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.