I grew up in Pullman on College Hill from 1931 to 1953, the year I married. Lately, I’ve been discovering what it is like having your brain picked over for old memories. I’ve been consulted by Allison Munch-Rotolo for the College Hill Association, which means dredging up a ton of old memories of what it was like growing up on College Hill in the early 1930s through the 1940s. While most of these memories are very vivid, I’m pleased to learn that she is verifying most of what I tell her — what she can anyway.
During my early childhood, Harvey Road was the north city limits of College Hill and True Street was for Military Hill. Stadium Way didn’t exist until much later. Few of the streets in my neighborhood were paved and the open creek that ran from the college playfield along D Street to Harvey Road to Grand Avenue was not enclosed in conduit. It was a fun place to play. There was a conduit under Alpha Road from D to Harvey, but I could never muster the courage to crawl through it — but I badly wanted to. The open creek continued along the south side of Harvey and is still there in conduit that opens out by the car wash on Grand. The creek starts at what was once the baseball field and goes underground to open out in the backyards between what was then the woman’s playfield and stays open until D curves, where it goes under to the west side of the street in a conduit the rest of the way to Grand.
My dad was a professor of Northwest history and had his office in Washington State University’s College Hall. He came home for lunch every day, and when I started school at the old Edison School, I also walked home for lunch unless it was a day when I had a horn lesson during the lunch hour. On those days I brought a lunch from home. The school cafeteria offered one cooked dish such as soup or pasta for a price. The kids who came from farms by school bus were the main patrons of that. Remember, it was during the Depression and every nickel was squeezed until it squawked.