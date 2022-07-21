Growing up, one of my claims to fame was that my dad was on the television show “Rescue 911.”

For those not familiar with 1990s television programing, “Rescue 911” was a show hosted by William Shatner (Captain Kirk himself) where real-life people would reenact real-life 911 calls. Stories included a girl who nearly drowned in a washing machine, a boy who was attacked by an alligator, and a trucker whose brakes went out while traveling down a steep mountain road.

My dad’s emergency involved a snowmobile accident near Island Park, Idaho. The way it went down in real life was a snowmobiler hit a tree head on. Not too long after, my dad and a friend came across the wreck then raced several miles to the nearest town where they called 911 from a payphone. The television dramatization was much more, well, dramatic. Engines revving, powder flying, and an absurd number of slow-motion shots of their sleds catching some serious air. My dad, who is a bit of a showoff when it comes to his Ski-Doo skills, did all his own stunts. We didn’t hear the end of it for months (never mind the fact that he was upstaged by another hero highlighted in the same episode — a police officer who performed CPR on a choking Dalmatian).

