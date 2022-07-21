Growing up, one of my claims to fame was that my dad was on the television show “Rescue 911.”
For those not familiar with 1990s television programing, “Rescue 911” was a show hosted by William Shatner (Captain Kirk himself) where real-life people would reenact real-life 911 calls. Stories included a girl who nearly drowned in a washing machine, a boy who was attacked by an alligator, and a trucker whose brakes went out while traveling down a steep mountain road.
My dad’s emergency involved a snowmobile accident near Island Park, Idaho. The way it went down in real life was a snowmobiler hit a tree head on. Not too long after, my dad and a friend came across the wreck then raced several miles to the nearest town where they called 911 from a payphone. The television dramatization was much more, well, dramatic. Engines revving, powder flying, and an absurd number of slow-motion shots of their sleds catching some serious air. My dad, who is a bit of a showoff when it comes to his Ski-Doo skills, did all his own stunts. We didn’t hear the end of it for months (never mind the fact that he was upstaged by another hero highlighted in the same episode — a police officer who performed CPR on a choking Dalmatian).
My dad didn’t get to meet William Shatner — a real bummer. Still, I loved bragging to all my friends that he was a bona fide hero, even if it was by simply riding to a phone and dialing 911.
There’s probably no way to know just how many lives the 911 service has saved over the years. Since its creation as a national number in the late 1960s, it has been connecting people with their nearest police, fire and ambulance as simply and quickly as possible. After all, the last thing you want to do when your house is on fire is look up a 10-digittelephone number.
And yet until last weekend, that’s exactly what people in the midst of a mental health crisis have had to do. They have either had to track down the number to a crisis hotline or they have taken their chances calling 911. While, of course, 911 is meant to help, when it comes to a mental health crisis you might find yourself carted off to an emergency room that is ill-equipped to help. Worse, you might wind up in the custody of law enforcement — all because of a cry for help that was misdirected to agencies without the training or resources to properlyhandle them.
As of Saturday, we officially have the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Dialing just three numbers connects you with one of the more than 100 existing crisis call centers around the nation. The service isn’t as sophisticated as the 911 network — rather than calls being routed based on geography, they are based on area code. Regardless, it’s a simplified way to connect people with the right kind of help, faster.
It’s a big deal — one we can all support in the following ways.
First, we can spread the word. The number 988 and what it has to offer should be as common knowledge as its big sister 911.
Second, we can push for perpetual funding. The federal government invested a lot to get the program off the ground. States can pass legislation to add a small fee to cell phone bills to cover ongoing 988 expenses — similar to how 911 services are funded. Washington is one of just four states to have already done so. We can put pressure on Idaho legislators to ignore powerful lobbying efforts and implement a small, reasonable fee to maintain and even expand 988 services in the state.
And third, we can use this momentum to ask for more. Currently we face an unprecedented national mental health crisis. It’s time our mental and emotional health services matched our physical health services. What if we had universal mental healthcare — affordable (or better yet, free) access to counseling and psychiatric care. What if we built an army of mental health practitioners, steeped in as many resources as our armed forces.
None of these actions are as exciting as riding a snowmobile 100 mph to get help, nor are they likely to land you on a television show hosted by William Shatner. But they will save lives — potentially lots of them, quite possibly the lives of people you love.
Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.